You Can Now Get Early Access To Huawei’s HarmonyOS Update

Huawei has recently launched HarmonyOS 2.0 and the OS will be available to a select number of devices. By installing HarmonyOS, will replace the current EMUI-on-Android setup.

At the current moment, the option is available in China and is soon expanding to different regions. Even if the OS has not reached your region users can always simply change their location virtually and get the update.

Users can avail of the new HarmonyOS by checking the ‘update screen’ where a button should appear for users to tap on. From this, it seems that the company is slowly rolling out the OS in order to ensure there are no issues or problems once it is properly deployed and ready to use.

Moreover, the tech giant also cleared out a major legal hurdle where initially Hongmeng, the Chinese name of HarmonyOS, was a trademark of Huizhou Qibei Technology, so the Chinese State Intellectual Property Authority (CSIPA) refused Huawei’s trademark application. But now the trademark has been transferred and the global launching of this OS is good to go.