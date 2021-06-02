Mobile, News

You Can Now Get Early Access To Huawei’s HarmonyOS Update

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 39 sec read>

Huawei has recently launched HarmonyOS 2.0 and the OS will be available to a select number of devices. By installing HarmonyOS, will replace the current EMUI-on-Android setup.

At the current moment, the option is available in China and is soon expanding to different regions. Even if the OS has not reached your region users can always simply change their location virtually and get the update.

Users can avail of the new HarmonyOS by checking the ‘update screen’ where a button should appear for users to tap on. From this, it seems that the company is slowly rolling out the OS in order to ensure there are no issues or problems once it is properly deployed and ready to use.

Image source: GSMArena

Moreover, the tech giant also cleared out a major legal hurdle where initially Hongmeng, the Chinese name of HarmonyOS, was a trademark of Huizhou Qibei Technology, so the Chinese State Intellectual Property Authority (CSIPA) refused Huawei’s trademark application. But now the trademark has been transferred and the global launching of this OS is good to go.

HarmonyOS Huawei
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Twitter Is Launching A Local Weather Service With A Paid Subscription, And More

in News, Social Media
Jun 2, 2021  ·  

LG Will Now Use Its Smartphone Factories To Build Home Appliances

in News, Technology
Jun 2, 2021  ·  

WhatsApp Will No Longer Limit Features If Privacy Policies Are Not Accepted, And More

in News, Social Media
Jun 2, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Twitter Is Launching A Local Weather Service With A Paid Subscription, And More