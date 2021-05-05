Mobile, Technology

You Can Now See Bigger Photos And Videos On WhatsApp

Usman Aslam

In recent news, WhatsApp is launching a new update in which photos and videos will be displayed much bigger. In a nutshell, when taking images or videos there won’t be any drawbacks or people being left out in pictures. WhatsApp calls it ‘the perfect reason to smile’.

Moreover, this update will make it easier for users to display images in messages. This extends to business users who are looking to sell their products via WhatsApp. However, this new update though being minor is slightly familiar with the upcoming update with Twitter which also shows bigger photographs exclusively on user timelines.

In short, the image or video that you want to view will come out in the same resolution and size hence users will no longer have to stop scrolling and click on a message to check the full image, and no longer will images come out as cropped versions on a user’s inbox.

A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

