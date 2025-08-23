Instagram and Spotify are teaming up once again to bring users a smoother, more engaging way to share music with friends.

With the latest update, posting a Spotify track to Instagram Stories automatically includes a short song snippet. Viewers can instantly open the track on Spotify with a single tap, turning Stories into an even more interactive music discovery tool.

All you got to do is head over to Spotify app, choose a song, Share it to Instagram on Stories, and that’s it.

Instagram has also boosted its Notes feature with deeper Spotify integration. Now, users can select a song while creating a note, and the note will automatically update every 30 minutes with the track you’re listening to, or the next one you play.

Friends can tap the note to add that track directly into their Spotify playlists, creating a shared experience that makes Notes more addictive and personalized.

On Spotify’s side, a new Notes icon has been added to the sharing options. With this, users can quickly post songs straight into Instagram, skipping extra steps and making music sharing faster and more intuitive.

For Gen Z and younger audiences who already use Instagram as a space for self-expression, these updates mean more visibility for songs, faster discovery, and a gamified way of showing off what you’re listening to in real-time. In order to further lure younger audience, YouTube Music is also updating new features into the app, despite Spotify’s massive popularity.

The Instagram-Spotify feature roll-outs are already live for both iOS and Android.