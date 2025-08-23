By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
You Can Now Share Spotify Songs On Instagram Heres How

Instagram and Spotify are teaming up once again to bring users a smoother, more engaging way to share music with friends.

With the latest update, posting a Spotify track to Instagram Stories automatically includes a short song snippet. Viewers can instantly open the track on Spotify with a single tap, turning Stories into an even more interactive music discovery tool.

All you got to do is head over to Spotify app, choose a song, Share it to Instagram on Stories, and that’s it.

Instagram has also boosted its Notes feature with deeper Spotify integration. Now, users can select a song while creating a note, and the note will automatically update every 30 minutes with the track you’re listening to, or the next one you play.

Friends can tap the note to add that track directly into their Spotify playlists, creating a shared experience that makes Notes more addictive and personalized.

On Spotify’s side, a new Notes icon has been added to the sharing options. With this, users can quickly post songs straight into Instagram, skipping extra steps and making music sharing faster and more intuitive.

For Gen Z and younger audiences who already use Instagram as a space for self-expression, these updates mean more visibility for songs, faster discovery, and a gamified way of showing off what you’re listening to in real-time. In order to further lure younger audience, YouTube Music is also updating new features into the app, despite Spotify’s massive popularity.

The Instagram-Spotify feature roll-outs are already live for both iOS and Android.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Pakistan Announces New Licence Rules For Satellite Internet Providers
Pakistan Announces New Licence Rules For Satellite Internet Providers
Itel Zeno 20
Itel Zeno 20 Announced with 6.6-Inch Display
Phishing Nightmare 1m In Crypto And Nfts Gone In Blink Of An Eye
Phishing Nightmare: $1M in Crypto and NFTs Gone in Blink of an Eye
Secp Audit Findings Reveal Unauthorised Salary Hikes And Withheld Funds
SECP Audit Findings Reveal Unauthorised Salary Hikes and Withheld Funds
Gemini
Gemini Smart Home Speaker: Google’s Upcoming Device Revealed
Midjourney Meta Partnership Brings Midjourney Visual Models Into Meta Products
Meta Taps Midjourney Models for Advanced Image and Video Features
Tecno Spark
Tecno Spark Slim Some Features Revealed in Leak
Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10 Brings Satellite-Powered WhatsApp Calling Feature
Grammarly Reinvents Itself With New Designs Smarter Ai Tools
Grammarly Reinvents Itself With New Designs, Smarter AI Tools
Decentralized Ai The Hidden Contender Quietly Challenging Tech Giants
Decentralized AI: The Hidden Contender Quietly Challenging Tech Giants
Youtube Music Brings Improved Engagement Options For Artists
YouTube Music Brings Improved Engagement Options for Artists
Gamescom 2025 Ignites Gamings Future 6 Must See Reveals You Cant Miss
Gamescom 2025 Ignites Gaming’s Future: 6 Must-See Reveals You Can’t Miss
Bitcoin And Digital Asset Stocks Rally After Powell Hints At Rate Cut
Bitcoin and Digital-Asset Stocks Rally After Powell Hints at Rate Cut