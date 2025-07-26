Fortnite is no stranger to blockbuster tie‑ins, but its latest movie collab is perhaps its most unexpected. Fans will be getting a collaboration with Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming film One Battle After Another.

Announced via an Instagram teaser, the campaign features Fortnite protagonist Jonesy reenacting a scene from the movie trailer using a payphone, abruptly ending with the line “One Battle After Another x Fortnite coming soon.”

What the Movie Collaboration Might Look Like

Details remain scarce, but speculation is buzzing. Industry insiders suggest Warner Bros. may introduce a Creative map inspired by the film rather than character skins, given the movie’s mature tone.

However, rumors persist that playable avatars of Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, or Benicio del Toro could appear in some form. The film’s action-comedy vibe, complete with insurgent themes and cinematic gunfights, might translate into thematic Creative experiences or limited-time events.

Why This Movie Collab Is Shaping Social Media Buzz

Reddit threads are already lighting up with memes and jokes. One user quipped that the crossover is either the pinnacle of culture jacking or completely absurd: highlighting how surreal and fun the internet finds the concept. Even users unfamiliar with Anderson’s films are intrigued by the novelty of a high-brow director teaming with a mainstream gaming franchise.

“I can’t wait to pick up the Lancaster Dodd skin when the full PTA pack drops,” wrote one excited fan. “I will only accept this if we get a Doc Sportello skin,” another demanded.

As Warner Bros. continues its marketing push for One Battle After Another, this unexpected Fortnite tie-in may be its most daring promotional move yet.