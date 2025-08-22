By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Your Household Gadgets Could Soon Be Battery Free Scientists Claim

In a groundbreaking achievement, researchers at UCL have created perovskite solar cells that can harness indoor ambient light to power small electronic devices, potentially doing away with the need for traditional batteries.

These cutting-edge cells convert an impressive 37.6 percent of light from a well-lit office (1000 lux) into usable electricity, setting a new world record for indoor solar efficiency. Even more astonishing, they maintain 92 percent of their performance after 100 days and 76 percent after 300 continuous hours of intense heat, proving their durability in real-world conditions.

Battery Free Future Matters

Perovskite’s edge lies in its light absorption, six times more efficient than conventional silicon solar cells under indoor conditions. This makes it highly suited for energy harvesting Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets like keyboards, sensors, and remotes, devices that traditionally rely on disposable batteries. UCL researchers highlight how this technology could dramatically reduce electronic waste while enabling battery free operations.

Advancing Indoor Solar to the Next Level

While perovskite technology is making waves, other innovative materials are also on the horizon. Transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) solar cells, made from compounds like MoS₂ and WS₂, are showing promise, with expected efficiencies nearing or exceeding 35 percent in ambient lighting, making them strong contenders against perovskites.

At the same time, Sb₂S₃-based indoor photovoltaics have recently reached 17.5 percent efficiency under LED lighting conditions, highlighting their potential for powering IoT infrastructure in office settings.

Broader Implications: A Battery Free Future

This innovation is not just technical, it is a sustainability game changer. Given that billions of small gadgets rely on battery replacements, indoor solar cells offer a sustainable alternative that could reduce plastic waste and energy usage globally. This aligns with growing trends toward wireless and environmentally conscious electronics, already seen in solar powered headphones and speakers using Exeger’s technology.

What’s Next: From Lab to Living Room

Though currently at the lab prototype stage, UCL is actively exploring scale up pathways with industry partners. The cells’ printable nature, using abundant low cost materials, suggests commercial viability is not far off, opening the door to solar powered homes, offices, and everyday electronics.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Qualcomms Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Chips Bring Amazing Tools To Users
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Chips Bring Amazing Tools to Users
Fia Ai App Pilot Launched At Islamabad Airport To Curb Human Smuggling
FIA AI App Pilot Launched At Islamabad Airport To Curb Human Smuggling
Pakistans Poverty Tied To Provincial Size Study Suggests Split
Pakistan’s Poverty Tied to Provincial Size, Study Suggests Split
Pakistan Economic Census 2023 Mosques Outnumber Factories
Digital Economic Census 2023: Mosques Outnumber Factories
Pta
PTA Rejects Audit Allegations Against Jazz Over Excess Billing
Vivo Challenges Apple Meta With Lighter Cheaper Vr Headset
Vivo Challenges Apple, Meta with Lighter, Cheaper VR Headset
Pakistans National Cert Issues Urgent Data Protection Alert
National, Punjab CERTs Issue Urgent Data Protection Alert for Pakistanis
Talha Ahmed Instagram Account Suspended Shocks Fans Across Pakistan
Talha Ahmed Instagram Account Suspended Shocks Fans Across Pakistan
Govt Launches Risk Coverage Scheme To Boost Agri Financing
Govt Launches Risk Coverage Scheme to Boost Agri Financing
Google Messages Adds Remote Message Deletion For Rcs Chats
Remote Message Deletion Now Available in Google Messages
Secp
SECP Opens Doors for Startups with Angel Fund Initiative
Whatsapp To Add New Voicemail Style Feature For Missed Calls
WhatsApp to Add New Voicemail-Style Feature for Missed Calls
The Last Of Us Developers Officially Confirm Another Game
‘The Last of Us’ Developers Officially Confirm Another Game