Your Instagram stories will automatically be shared to your Facebook news feed soon

Facebook is testing tighter integration with Instagram with a feature coming soon which will allow your Facebook friends to automatically see your Instagram stories rather than having to cross-post every single time. The question is whether users will be happy with the upcoming feature? Many users have kept their Instagram private with photos and stories only meant for a limited audience whereas Facebook profiles are generally more open.

The one time setting for automatically posting Instagram stories to Facebook was spotted by a Twitter user as shown below:

The feature since then has been confirmed by a member of Facebook’s comms teams who stated that this is a limited test right now and Facebook is actively listening to feedback from the community:

CONFIRMED… by Facebook Comms rep: pic.twitter.com/MWSEcqp3hv — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 4, 2020

As of right now, Facebook stories have limited audience compared to Instagram which has thrived in copying many of Snapchat’s features. If the feature above was to be implemented generally, it would create confusion as you would be posting the same piece of content on 2 places and in case you have the same audience, why would they bother to see the content again?

What are your thoughts on this upcoming feature? Do you think it should be implemented?

