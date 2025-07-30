By Areeba Ahmed ⏐ 19 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Youtube Introduces Ai Driven Age Verification System

YouTube is introducing a new AI age verification system to estimate the age of users to detect if they have fabricated their birthdays, as age authentication laws tighten globally.

YouTube has started launching age-estimation technology in the US as part of its newest effort to make the platform “more age-appropriate” for teen users.

Key Features

In this feature, if YouTube’s age verification system detects that the user is underage or a teen, it will alter its content for a safe user experience; the teens will not receive targeted ads, and they will have more restrictions on repeated views on content such as body image videos or social aggression clips.

Additionally, the social media platform will also send reminders about screen time and bedtime nudges.

The new system applies machine learning to detect a user’s age from contextual and behavioural cues, rather than relying on the birthday dates they provided during sign-up.

The system will begin functioning for a small set of users and roll out across regions over the next few weeks.

However, these defenses aren’t new, as there were limits on repeated watching added back in 2023. But up until now, restrictions only covered users who had actively confirmed their age.

If they faked their birthday or skipped that process altogether, YouTube probably treated them as an adult, but with new machine learning technology, YouTube’s system could flag users as under the age of 18.

Although this is an effective plan to provide kids a safe online experience, the only flaw is that if the AI system fails to detect the age, it will also identify adults as teenagers.

In this case, users are advised to verify their age through a credit card, government ID, or a selfie.

Areeba Ahmed

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Nadra
How to Apply for Vehicle and Arms Licenses Using NADRA’s Mobile App
Meta To Let Candidates Use Ai During Job Interviews
Meta to Let Candidates Use AI During Job Interviews
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Likely to Miss Out on 65W Fast Charging
Federal Cabinet Set To Approve Pakistans First Ever National Ai Policy
Federal Cabinet Set to Approve Pakistan’s First Ever National AI Policy
Federal Cabinet
Federal Cabinet Approves Landmark Pakistan’s First Green Building Code
Iphone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Leak Reveals New Multiple Color Variants
Iphone 17 Series
iPhone 17 Series Could Get a $50 Price Increase
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets Another One UI 8 Beta Update
Tiktok Rolls Out New Parental Control Features
TikTok Rolls Out New Parental Control Features
How To Claim Unclaimed Deposits In Pakistan Sbp Issues Refund Guidelines
SBP Keeps Monetary Policy Rate Steady at 11%
Hami Worlds First Ai Powered Physician Assistant Goes Live In Pakistan
Pakistani Doctor Launches World’s First AI-Powered Physician Assistant, Hami
Punjab Electric Bus Service To Roll Out With Surprising Fare
Punjab Electric Bus Service to Roll Out with Surprising Fare
Nvidia Rtx 50 Super Series Rumored To Debut In Q4 2025
NVIDIA RTX 50 SUPER Series Rumored to Debut in Q4 2025