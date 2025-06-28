By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Youtube Launches Ai Search For Travel Shopping Local Picks

YouTube is introducing a new AI-powered search results carousel designed to make finding videos more intuitive and relevant, especially for topics like shopping, travel, and local activities.



Inspired by Google’s AI Overviews, this feature uses artificial intelligence to surface video content with more context and clarity.

When a user enters a query such as “best beaches in Hawaii,” the platform now displays a visually rich carousel of video thumbnails, paired with an AI-generated summary. This summary breaks down key points, like top snorkeling spots or planning tips, helping users find exactly what they’re looking for, faster.

For now, the AI-powered carousel is available only to YouTube Premium users in the U.S., giving early access to those who subscribe to the platform’s paid tier.



However, YouTube has confirmed plans to expand the feature to non-Premium users in the U.S., bringing a more interactive and informed search experience to a broader audience.

This builds on YouTube’s conversational AI tool, launched in 2023, which helps users understand video content more deeply with video summaries, insights, and suggestions while watching.

This move is part of YouTube’s broader push to integrate AI into the user experience, particularly in areas where viewers are actively planning or making decisions. By offering quick visual access to relevant information through curated content and summaries, YouTube hopes to streamline content discovery and keep viewers engaged.

With AI taking a central role, YouTube is positioning itself as not just a video platform but a smart guide for everyday decisions, whether you’re planning your next vacation or shopping for the perfect gadget.

