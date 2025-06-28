By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Google Brings Youtube Create To Ios Takes On Top Editing Apps

Nearly two years after launching YouTube Create exclusively on Android, Google is preparing to bring its mobile video editing app to iOS.



Job listings indicate that the company is actively hiring software engineers in Bengaluru, India, to build the iOS version of the app.

YouTube Create debuted in September 2023 in the U.S. and seven other countries, later expanding to 13 additional markets by February 2024. The app was developed after Google consulted with 3,000 content creators and offers tools such as stickers, GIFs, and effects tailored for both YouTube Shorts and long-form videos.

The move to iOS signals Google’s desire to close the massive gap with editing giants like ByteDance’s CapCut and the popular InShot app.



According to exclusive Sensor Tower data, CapCut and InShot recorded 66 million and 21 million Android downloads, respectively, in Q2 2025. In contrast, YouTube Create has managed fewer than 500,000 downloads this quarter and just 4 million since launch.

Monthly active users paint a similar picture: CapCut boasts 442 million on Android, InShot has 92 million, while YouTube Create lags with under 1 million.

On iOS, the challenge is even more intense. CapCut leads with 194 million monthly active users, followed by InShot’s 25 million. CapCut and Instagram’s Edit also topped iOS downloads this quarter, at 28 million and 7 million, respectively.

Signs of Growth and Global Reach

Despite trailing in downloads and engagement, YouTube Create shows potential. It experienced a 28% year-over-year growth in monthly active users in Q2, surpassing CapCut’s 9% rise and countering InShot’s 7% decline. According to Sensor Tower’s Abe Yousef, this might signal that the app is building a more loyal user base.

Even so, the app faces retention challenges. Its 90-day retention rate was just 1% in Q1, compared to CapCut’s 7% and InShot’s 4%. Users also spend less time on it, averaging 38 minutes per month compared to 62 minutes on CapCut. CapCut users open the app about 23 times monthly, more than double YouTube Create’s 11 sessions.

India and Beyond: Expanding Footprint

India remains YouTube Create’s largest market, though its share of global monthly active users has dropped from 67% to 51% as usage expands. Indonesia now ranks second with 21%, followed by Germany (5%), Brazil (4%), and the U.K. (3%).

The app is experiencing major growth in several regions: Spain saw a 119% jump in monthly active users year-over-year, followed by South Korea (91%), France (89%), and Singapore (71%).

While Google hasn’t officially commented, the anticipated iOS launch could play a crucial role in broadening YouTube Create’s reach. However, experts note the app will continue to face intense competition from entrenched players deeply integrated into platforms like TikTok.

“An iOS release of YouTube Create could absolutely help the platform grow its market share,” said Yousef, “though fierce competition in the space, both from other social media-backed video editing platforms and native video editors, will persist.”

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

