Zonergy and Punjab Government signed CSR Program agreement to uplift Local Community

Zonergy, one of the leading Solar Energy Solutions Company, under its Corporate Social Responsibility program has joined hands with the Government of Punjab, Energy Departmenttosetup a 3 x 100 MW flagship Solar Power Plant located at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur under CPEC framework. The signing ceremony was held in the Minister for Energy Punjab which formalizes the project.

3×100 MW of this three-phase9×100 MW project is already completed that won the Luban Award, the highest award in the construction works in China. The total investment for the first phase was around 3.125 billion Yuan. Zonergy 9 ×100 MW solar power project spans over 4500 acres of land. Zonergy executes the project by IPP model and the investment of Phase I was USD 460 million. This project is listed as CPEC “Early Harvest” project.

This 300MW solar power plant, to date, has generated 2 billion units of electricity and fulfills the energy needs of more than 200,000 households. The project created more than 3000 Jobs for Pakistani Nationals. Moreover, Zonergy trained more than 100 Engineers and provided internship opportunities to 50 Students of the University of Engineering & Technology & Islamia University Bahawalpur about Photovoltaic Technology.

In the coming future too, The project will provide an annual internship program for Bahawalpur’s public sector universities, Solarization of Two Makhdoom Rashid Degree Colleges (25+20 KW), Solarization of higher secondary school Bhaili Multan (15KW), installation of 05 KW solar power plant in emergencies of two hospitals at Bahawalpur and Multan, development of two Resource centers for training on Solar/RE technologies at universities in Bahawalpur / Multan, installation of the solar power plant at Bahawalpur Victoria & Nishtar Hospital (320+180KW), and installation of water filtration plant at any suitable vicinity in Bahawalpur.

At the signing ceremony, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Said, With the government’s thrust on renewables and the target to build a self-sustained state, this is the right time for us to foray into solar energy. This joint venture with Zonergy for the solar project in Bahawalpur is both a significant step for the company towards a balanced energy portfolio and a giant leap towards a better future for us as a nation. This is aligned with our vision of bringing development while leaving less as possible carbon footprint. We are pleased to partner with Zonergy, given their technologically advanced products, EPC capabilities, operations, and maintenance services.

Vice President ZonergyXusaid, Today, the renewable energy sector is witnessing a positive momentum. The sector is committed to providing sustainable and affordable energy for all. We believe if Pakistan’s renewable potential is unlocked, it can transform the country’s energy architecture to be dominated by clean energy sources. We look forward to our continuing partnership with the Government, Stakeholders, and people and thereby contributing to the country’s energy security. It’s not only about energy solutions but people. Our CSR program will undertake CSR activities in the interest of the people of Bahawalpur & South Punjab keeping in view the international best Practices.