The telecom sector in Pakistan witnessed a surge in consumer complaints during July 2025, with Zong topping the chart for the first time. According to the latest data by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Zong received 2,898 complaints, while Jazz followed as the second most complained operator with 2,422 complaints.

Overall, 7,408 complaints were lodged against telecom operators, of which 98.18% were resolved. PTA clarified that the majority of complaints were against cellular mobile operators, given their large subscriber base.

The breakup of operator wise complaints shows Zong leading, followed by Jazz, Telenor, and Ufone. The high resolution rate highlights PTA’s active monitoring and consumer facilitation measures. Complaints were also recorded against PTCL, ISPs, and LDI operators.

Complaints Breakdown July 2025

Operator Complaints Received Complaints Resolved Resolution % Zong 2,898 2,851 98.38% Jazz 2,422 2,398 99.01% Telenor 1,157 1,142 98.70% Ufone 909 895 98.46% ISPs 602 566 94.02% PTCL (Basic Telephony) 188 174 92.55%

PTA emphasized that complaint redressal is its top priority, ensuring customer protection and service quality across Pakistan’s telecom industry.