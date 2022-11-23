10 Best Instagram Tech Accounts To Follow For Gadget Hacks, Updates and Reviews

Tech is among the fastest-changing fields of the century, and it is important to stay updated about the happenings and new products to make life easier. But keeping yourself up-to-date with all the incoming technologies and the best gadgets to buy is difficult as there are too many products to choose from and anyone can feel lost.

If you’re a tech enthusiast, you should keep tabs on people who are at the forefront of technology, Here are some Instagram accounts that you should follow if you want to have a first-hand update on what goes on in the tech world. No matter what your interest in tech is, these top tech Instagram influencers will give you of latest insights into the tech world and give the best recommendations for your upcoming tech purchase.

techburner ( Shlok Srivastava)

Shlok’s Srivastava is an Indian tech influencer who makes tech content in Hindi and uses a bit of humorous element in his videos. He started making tech content back in 2014 and has gotten 2.2 Million Followers since. His Instagram channel showcases the latest news on laptops, computers, gadgets, and various life hacks regarding fashion and lifestyle.

Shlok has over nine million subscribers on YouTube. He discusses tips for better photography using smartphones, easy video edits, Instagram story ideas, and interesting facts about new launch gadgets on his Instagram account.

Lewis loves getting his hands on the latest, most sought-after high-tech finds and revealing them to his followers. Lewis is a macro-influencer whose followers eagerly anticipate each new installment of his “unboxing therapy,” like a health-tracking ring, futuristic oven, and Robo Vacs, along with his opinions on the products.

Ijustine (Justine Ezarik )

Justine Ezarik is a famous YouTube personality, host, actress, and model from the USA. She is known for making videos related to technology and video games. Justine Ezarik is an American YouTuber. She is best known as iJustine, with over one billion views on her YouTube channel. She gained attention as a life caster who communicated directly with her millions of viewers on her Justin.tv channel, ijustine.tv.

Krystallora

Krystal is a technology enthusiast from the USA. She publishes unboxings, reviews, and comparisons about the newest products related to tech on her YouTube channel Krystal Key.

The tech industry is very much a man’s world. You can argue that more women are entering the industry and some of the largest tech companies in the world have women at the head, (which is awesome) but the fact remains that only 20 percent of all tech jobs throughout the world are held by women.

We need more encouragement for women in this industry, which makes Made with Code such a great account. It’s meant to encourage women in technology as well as attract more females into the industry. When viewing the page daily, you’ll see women making phenomenal achievements through coding.

She is the least popular person on the list and her content is not as mainstream reviews but more surrounding her life as an engineer at Google. Delia, a “digital nomad,” invites followers to join her in the magical world of tech. She’s a Google Engineer by day, but when she’s off the clock she blends her love of travel with working remotely, as seen in her video on the top highest-paid remote tech jobs. Delia offers followers tips for website building, reasons to learn to code, and more.

Austin is a tech video creator who makes content that’s simultaneously useful and entertaining. With 507K Instagram followers, the California resident introduces his fellow tech enthusiasts to the hottest new computer systems, builds gaming PCs in a fully 3D printed cube, and shares competition opportunities for students to check out.

With Instagram 1.1 million Instagram followers Futurism aims to bring the world, the news, products, and narratives of tomorrow, today. The account is an incredible world of technological development in today’s time.

This Mumbai-based tech content creator’s short reels are full of information regarding tips to improve gadget working, new apps and websites as well as the latest products. He has been in the field since 2014 and shares tricks to improve the performance of gadgets.

Dhananjay also introduces interesting new products and compares them with similar ones, alongside offering easy hacks to ensure the safety of data and gadgets. He also does short and crisp presentations in Hindi.

With over 6 million followers, TechCrunch is one of the most popular tech-focused media outlets on Instagram. They’ll continue to provide breaking news and in-depth analysis of the tech world’s latest happenings. They share success stories and product reviews and raise awareness about the industry’s critical issues. If you’re looking to stay up-to-date on everything going on in the industry, this is the account to follow.

If you want to stay ahead of the curve, knowing what’s trending in the tech world is essential. Even something as simple as some engaging meme content can be enough to grow a following and do business. By following tech accounts on Instagram, you can stay up-to-date on the latest trends so you can be one of the first to adopt them. The information you gain from these accounts can give you a competitive edge in your industry.

