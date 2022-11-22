News, Technology

Flying Taxis Might Soon Change the World’s Travel Industry

Avatar Written by Abdullah Shahid · 1 min read>
flying taxi
Known as the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the flying taxi can get into the air without needing a runway and can also travel large distances like an airplane

Admit it, we have all seen videos of flying taxis but have never seen them in action, however a recent air regulation bill seems to prove otherwise.

Just recently, air regulators in the United States passed a rule that allows the formal addition of machines that show mixed characteristics of helicopters and planes into the list of regulated aircrafts.

The passing of this rule was crucial to the flying taxi industry which has seen major investments in recent years. With the rule now in place, companies can soon start offering flights to customers.

Over the last few years, Flying taxis are often termed as the ‘transportation of the future’. Following the hype major airlines have ordered flying taxis for themselves, while investors are pouring down money into startups that promise to offer the flying taxi services.

So how does the flying taxi differ from a normal airplane and helicopter? Known as the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the flying taxi can get into the air without needing a runway and can also travel large distances like an airplane.

Apart from these differences, the flying taxis also use an electric motor which allows it to produce only a small amount of sound making it good for intra-city travel.

Europeans might get the flying taxi sooner than the Americans. This is because these flying taxis are expected to be used in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Analysts in America however predict it to be operational in the country by 2025. This is because the regulations of these machines is still an unsolved issue in the country.

While regulation issues in the US continue, airlines from the country are actually one of the most active airlines in the flying taxi space.

 

Read more:

WhatsApp May Soon Have a Screen Lock for Web Users

Dubai flying car eVTOL eVTOL specifications flying taxis flying taxis Europe flying taxis USA flying vehicles self-driving flying taxis taxis that fly
Avatar
Written by Abdullah Shahid
Profile
voice and video calls Twitter

Twitter Will Have Voice and Video Chat Features Soon: Elon Musk

in News, Social Media, Technology
Nov 22, 2022  ·  
ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Celebrity Having 500M Followers On Instagram

in News, Social Media
Nov 22, 2022  ·  
qatar

Will Qatar Be A Better Country After Hosting a $220B FIFA Worldcup?

in Education, News
Nov 22, 2022  ·  
Up Next: China Assists 35 Pakistani Students To Become e-commerce Owners