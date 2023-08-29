10 Year Old Amna Amir Has Become An Assistant Teacher At Karachi University: A Tech Giant

10-year-old Amna Amir Shehzad from Karachi has performed tremendously and has become an assistant teacher at the University of Karachi.A 10-year-old girl from Karachi breaks social expectations and age norms. A determined and passionate Amna Amir works towards becoming a data scientist and shares her expertise by working as an assistant professor at Karachi University. Since childhood, Amna has been a knowledgeable and technical person who loves to work on different tasks. She began her journey with early exposure to technology through the Saylani Techno Kids Program, which offers groundwork for her fastest development. The young genius rapidly became proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript and even experienced hosting on sites like GitHub and Firebase. Her dedication and enthusiasm paid off when she earned the third spot in the city for the Rechnokids program, where she entered the field of computers and dug into a variety of computer courses like Canva, Adobe Suite, and Microsoft Office Suite.`

As Amna is very young and has become an inspiration to many young talents. Amna’s hard work and talent didn’t go unnoticed, luckily. After completing the HTML task on time, she received the attention of her sister and teacher. This remarkable achievement depicts her dedication and talent. This resulted in an unexpected internship offer, ultimately taking her to the employment opportunity at Karachi University as an assistant professor. She attends traditional education, schooling, and technical courses from Saylani’s online classes while concurrently continuing her technical training at software houses affiliated with the university.

Amna has goals and targets in her life that go beyond her accomplishments. She aims to open up technological education for all to benefit. Especially kids from middle-class and lower-middle-class families and underprivileged areas. Her commitment to closing the socioeconomic technology gap is evidence of her empathy and desire to empower young people.

Amna is in the process of learning as well and continues to excel in her studies and her teaching role. Amna’s dedication is an inspiring example that age cannot be a barrier if you want to achieve something. If you are willing to create a positive impact in the world of technology and education, it is essential to come out of your comfort zone.

The young talent Amna Amir has shown and proved that if you are willing to achieve your targets, continuous dedication and motivation is the key to success.

