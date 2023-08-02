Elon Musk to be Fined For Unauthorized Flashing X sign

Installed on Friday as a sign of the company’s rebranding from Twitter to ‘X’, the sign attracted over 24 complaints during the weekend

Elon Musk recently rebranded Twitter into ‘X’, saying goodbye to the good ol’ Twitter bird logo and introducing a simple glowy ‘X’, which obviously was also installed onto the Twitter HQ building, but the idea of flashing light coming from the rooftop of a tall building wasn’t really fancied by residents in the area.

Installed on Friday as a sign of the company’s rebranding from Twitter to ‘X’, the sign attracted over 24 complaints during the weekend.

San Francisco authorities were quick to respond and took down the new sign on Monday, while also adding that the company will now be charged the cost of building permits that went into the installation and removal of these signs.

LONG LIVE X! One day, the sign will rise again. pic.twitter.com/zvLmR5tQJW — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) August 1, 2023

Authorities also highlighted that X did not have the permission to put up these signs, therefore the sign was not just disturbing to the neighborhood but also illegal.

Apart from other expenses, X will now also be asked to cover the whole cost that went into the Department of Building Inspection and the Planning Department’s investigation.

X faced another problem with its sign quite recently, when it was removing the old ‘Twitter’ sign and got stuck on the ending letters, temporarily naming the building ‘ER’.

Why the Change?

Who would leave behind a legacy name and a logo to rebrand his company and name it ‘X’? That is the first though that crosses anyone’s mind after looking at rebranding.

If you also think the same, then the answer to your question is ‘no-one’, well no one except for people with an appetite for risk. Musk, who has always been tolerant to risks, is now planning to expand ‘X’ into an everything app or more precisely a super app, that offers multiple services.

Examples of these applications can be seen in markets like China, where ‘WeChat’ offers social media, news, instant messaging, payments and more in just one single application.

