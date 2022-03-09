10Pearls University set to host Women Tech Quest 2022 in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore

Women Tech Quest 2022, an initiative of 10Pearls University, is a platform for women to compete, network and showcase their tech talents. The 6th edition of Women Tech Quest (WTQ) is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2022, and will be physically held in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Registrations are now open, and participants can purchase passes to book their spot.

WTQ, launched in 2017, is a competition dedicated to help women excel in their technology careers, and also win amazing cash prizes and exposure. Additionally, there are motivating speaker sessions and hands-on workshops, in which leading professional women share their experiences to help other women grow.

According to Zeeshan Aftab, Co-Founder, 10Pearls, “This is our sixth consecutive year of successfully conducting Women Tech Quest. This event is closely aligned with our core value of purpose; to create opportunities for women, empower and strengthen the tech community, and make a difference. As strong proponents of gender diversity, WTQ is one of our pioneering initiatives to provide an established ecosystem for women.”

Multiple competition streams



The competition comprises of three streams; Coding, Testing and Design. The Coding competition includes a series of problems presented to the participants; they can use any programming language to solve them. The Testing competition presents contestants with a set of objectives to test database and automation concepts; while the Design Competition requires participants to solve a UI/UX challenge, and their approach towards user research, persona building and user flows is gauged.

Participants can register for either Professional or Student category for each stream. Each city will have six winners (2 from each competition stream), and in total there will be 18 winners.

Invigorating speaker sessions and workshops



Apart from the Competition, WTQ will also feature inspirational speaker sessions by esteemed women such as Halima Iqbal, CEO/Founder, Oraan; Dr Asia Khanum, Founder of Emerging Technologies Labs; and Fatemah Sajwani, Manager, Global Talent Sourcing at KeepTruckin. The opening keynote will be delivered by Carrie Kerpen, Managing Director, 10Pearls.

The event will also host interactive workshops on Mental Health in an Unequal World by Dr Zainab Zadeh, Psychologist Consultant, Manchester Global Foundation; Mental Maps for Personal Leadership and Success by Uzma Sadaqat, Founder, Wellnesshive; and Find your Balance by Dr Tasnim Rehna, Professor, Department of Applied Psychology, NUML Islamabad.

Endorsed by leading companies



As the event of the year for tech women, WTQ 2022 is endorsed by top names in technology and other industries. This time, our partners include renowned names such as AWS Pakistan, NIC Karachi, Microsoft Learn Islamabad, GDG Islamabad, WomenTechmakers Lahore, PWiC, Epiphany and CaterpillHERS. The event is sponsored by KeepTruckin, Sastaticket, AWS Community Pakistan, Swvl, GiftKarte, Hunza Candles and Junkie Crafts.

How to participate:



Candidates can purchase their e-ticket via any of WTQ’s ticketing partners. The process is extremely easy to use, and you can get your e-ticket within minutes!

Purchase via bookme.pk: https://bit.ly/3B8wxLH

Purchase via ticketwala.pk: https://bit.ly/35kojEl

For more details about Women Tech Quest, download the WTQ app from Play Store or App Store, or visit www.womentechquest.com

WTQ has limited slots, so sign up at your earliest to win exciting prizes and benefit from fantastic exposure and networking!