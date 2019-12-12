12.12 Salebration: Daraz offers discounts on 10 million products to celebrate a record-breaking year

With the 12.12 Salebration, Daraz is celebrating a year of achievements by offering customers discounts on more than 10 million products. The platform has announced that the end of season sale will launch on December 12th. 12.12 2019 will offer Pakistani shoppers an engaging and personalised experience.

One of the most significant milestones Daraz has achieved this year is a monumental increase in its assortment. In the last six months, the online shopping platform’s catalogue has grown from 4 million to 10 million products. As a result, Daraz has become a lifestyle destination where a growing customer base is able to find products of interest conveniently and make purchases safely.

Over the last year, the platform witnessed a 100% increase in the number of active users and 140% increase in active customers. Driving this growth is a continued focus on providing customers an engaging experience through features such as Shake Shake and in-app gamification, which have both become definitive of the platform’s flagship sale campaigns. During the 12.12 Salebration, Daraz will be offering customers the chance to win prizes and exclusive bonuses in their Daraz Wallets by shaking their phones and playing games on the app. A series of live videos hosted by Khalid Malik will be streamed on Daraz’ official Facebook page and Daraz mobile app – from Wednesday 11th December till Sunday 15th December – during which customers will have the chance to win more prizes.

“Shoppertainment is a key element of customers’ journey on Daraz. In-app gamification is an interactive way for customers to earn rewards that they can use to shop on the platform. For us and our brand partners, it is a unique and innovative format of customer engagement and has been one of the primary catalysts of growth over the past year,” said Ehsan Saya, Managing Director Daraz Pakistan.

Personalisation is another significant cornerstone of Daraz’ growing user base. Through artificial intelligence, Daraz’ customers are able to view products and categories that of utmost interest to them and thus, are able to navigate the diverse product assortment seamlessly.

Additionally, over the past year, Daraz has harnessed its access to unprecedented technology to bring customers a variety of digital payment options and automate logistics to ensure swift fulfillment of orders. The 12.12 sale event will bring all these elements into play to optimise customer experience.

Daraz Express (DEX), the platform’s logistics service specifically designed for ecommerce operations, employs 1,500 DEX Heros who manage hundreds of thousands of orders. Launched one year ago, DEX has grown tremendously and today, fulfills more than 60% of all deliveries.

For the sale event, Daraz has partnered up with Mastercard, Bank Alfalah, Meezan, Easypaisa and MCB to offer customers upto 15% additional discounts. The Daraz Wallet is the smartest payment option on the platform as it allows customers to avail exclusive bonuses and cashback, check-out faster and get instant refunds in case of returns. With its PCI DCCS compliant checkout, Daraz ensures that customers are safeguarded against fraud.

Daraz encourages all customers to activate and load their Daraz Wallets, get their bank cards ready and start collecting vouchers before the sale begins to make sure they are able to make the most of the event.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk