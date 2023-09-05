23,000 Skilled Workers Have Left Pakistan This Year Including 4,000 Engineers

The exodus of Pakistani workers from their homeland is primarily driven by a confluence of economic challenges and a faltering tech industry. Inflation, coupled with the drying up of venture capital (VC) funding, has dealt a severe blow to Pakistan’s tech ecosystem, prompting the younger generation to seek more promising prospects abroad.

As of early 2022, Pakistan’s tech scene appeared promising, with ambitious startups and significant VC investments. However, this optimism was short-lived. Companies like Airlift, once poised to become Pakistan’s first unicorn, were forced to lay off a substantial portion of their workforce and eventually shut down. This abrupt downturn, coupled with dwindling VC funding and hiring freezes, left many tech professionals like Zain Imran with little choice but to explore opportunities beyond Pakistan. Imran’s experience reflects a growing trend among tech workers.

Official data from the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) indicates a significant surge in the number of Pakistanis seeking employment abroad. In the first half of the year, approximately 450,110 individuals left the country, including 26,405 highly skilled workers and 4,705 engineers. In 2022, a staggering 832,339 Pakistanis secured jobs abroad, marking an 189% increase from the previous year.

While the desire for better opportunities abroad has always been prevalent among Pakistani tech talent, recent circumstances have heightened the sense of urgency. Factors such as record-high inflation, soaring food prices, and job cuts at companies like Daraz have made it increasingly difficult for professionals to sustain their livelihoods in Pakistan. For individuals like Mariam Ali, a software developer, and Fatima Naeem, who initially envisioned contributing to Pakistan’s startup scene, the need to seek employment abroad became a pressing reality.

Interestingly, not only are tech workers eager to leave Pakistan, but those who have successfully relocated are actively assisting their peers in doing the same. Networks of support and information sharing, such as Facebook groups like #WomenInTechPK, have emerged to help individuals navigate the process of securing jobs and visas abroad.

Despite the brain drain, industry leaders hold onto hope, viewing the emigration of tech talent as a testament to Pakistan’s ability to produce competitive resources for the international tech market. They believe that these expatriate “ambassadors” may eventually foster valuable connections and partnerships between foreign companies and the struggling tech sector in Pakistan, much like the Indian diaspora has done.

Pakistan’s tech industry is grappling with economic challenges, dwindling VC funding, and company closures, compelling a growing number of tech professionals to seek opportunities overseas. This brain drain is driven by a sense of urgency, as individuals face inflation and economic hardships at home, pushing them to pursue greener pastures elsewhere while still holding out hope for the long-term growth of Pakistan’s tech sector.

The exodus of tech talent from Pakistan has broader implications for the country’s economy and technological development. Pakistan experienced a tech boom in 2021, with startups securing significant VC funding, raising hopes for innovation and economic growth. However, the subsequent downturn has left many questioning the sustainability of the tech ecosystem in the country. The departure of skilled workers and entrepreneurs could hinder the sector’s ability to thrive and innovate domestically.

The brain drain also underscores the importance of addressing the underlying issues that drive professionals to seek opportunities abroad. High inflation rates, economic instability, and inadequate job prospects have eroded confidence in Pakistan’s ability to provide a conducive environment for career growth and financial stability. To reverse this trend, the Pakistani government and industry stakeholders must work together to address these challenges, create a more favorable business climate, and encourage investment in the tech sector.

Moreover, the experiences of those who have left Pakistan and found success abroad could serve as valuable lessons for the country’s tech community. These expatriates can act as bridges between Pakistan and the international tech market, potentially facilitating partnerships, collaborations, and knowledge transfer. Their experiences abroad could also contribute to building a stronger and more resilient tech ecosystem in Pakistan when they eventually return or engage in cross-border ventures.

The departure of Pakistani tech workers seeking opportunities overseas reflects the current challenges facing the country’s tech ecosystem and broader economic landscape. While the brain drain poses immediate concerns, it also presents opportunities for future growth and collaboration, provided that concerted efforts are made to address the root causes of the exodus and harness the experiences and connections of those who have ventured abroad. The outcome will likely play a significant role in shaping Pakistan’s tech sector in the years to come.

Read More: