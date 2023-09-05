29 Scanning Machines And 20 Advanced Walkthrough Gates To Be Installed at Pakistani Airports

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan has taken significant steps to enhance security measures at major international airports across the country. As part of this initiative, the CAA has announced plans to install 29 cutting-edge baggage scanning machines and 20 advanced walkthrough gates. This endeavor aims to establish world-class security standards to ensure the safety of travelers and uphold the integrity of aviation operations.

A spokesperson for the CAA disclosed that these state-of-the-art baggage scanning machines will find their home at some of Pakistan’s most vital airports, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The deployment of these 29 modern baggage scanning machines is anticipated to be completed by November or December of this year. Furthermore, more than 30 contemporary walk-through gates will be strategically positioned at major airports across the nation to fortify security measures and streamline passenger screening procedures.

To realize this ambitious security enhancement plan, the CAA intends to issue tenders for the procurement of cutting-edge walk-through gates, each equipped with the latest technological advancements. Out of the 20 planned installations of these gates, 10 will be readily available for deployment whenever the need arises, ensuring a flexible and responsive approach to security.

In a significant development, on August 31st, a state-of-the-art baggage scanning machine was successfully installed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. This milestone marks a tangible outcome of the growing collaboration in aviation security between Pakistan and the United Kingdom’s civil aviation authorities. The inauguration of the baggage scanning machine was conducted with great ceremony and was graced by the presence of the UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott.

Key figures from the CAA, including Director General Khaqan Murtaza and Director of Security and Vigilance Shahid Qadir, were in attendance alongside senior officials from Jinnah International Airport and the Airport Security Force (ASF). During her remarks to the media, the British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott, expressed optimism about the imminent resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and the UK. She noted that technical discussions between the civil aviation authorities of both nations had concluded successfully.

Ms. Marriott emphasized the role of the modern security machine in expediting the baggage scanning process for passengers traveling to the UK and other Western destinations. Her positive outlook was echoed by Khaqan Murtaza, who hinted at favorable outcomes from recent discussions with the European Commission in Brussels. He indicated that encouraging news regarding Pakistani airlines’ flights to the UK and Europe could be anticipated in the near future.

Furthermore, Khaqan Murtaza disclosed that a team from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is slated to visit Pakistan in November of this year. This visit holds the promise of yielding substantial and positive results, further cementing Pakistan’s commitment to complying with international aviation safety standards.

Retired Air Commodore Shahid Qadir, the CAA’s Director of Security and Vigilance, emphasized a noteworthy development. He announced that the previously imposed 20% extra security procedures applied to flights bound for the UK, the European Union, and other Western countries would no longer be necessary. This substantial reduction in security procedures translates into time-saving benefits for passengers and aviation personnel alike, streamlining the travel experience.

Following the successful installation at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, another state-of-the-art baggage scanning machine has been deployed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. This move reinforces the commitment of the CAA to implementing cutting-edge security measures across multiple key airports in Pakistan.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan is taking bold and proactive steps to bolster security measures at major international airports. With the installation of 29 modern baggage scanning machines and 20 advanced walkthrough gates, the CAA is positioning Pakistan’s aviation infrastructure on par with global standards.

These initiatives not only enhance security but also promise to expedite the travel experience for passengers, fostering greater convenience and efficiency in air travel. The collaborative efforts with international partners, such as the United Kingdom and the European Union, signify Pakistan’s commitment to international aviation safety standards and the prospect of expanded air travel connections in the near future.

The comprehensive security upgrades undertaken by the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan reflect the nation’s dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of travelers. By investing in cutting-edge technology and fostering international collaborations, Pakistan is not only enhancing its own aviation infrastructure but also contributing to the global effort to create safer skies for all. These initiatives stand as a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to fostering secure and efficient air travel, ultimately bolstering its position as a key player in the international aviation community.

