The telecom sector in Pakistan showed positive growth in July 2025, as the number of 3G/4G users and overall penetration rates improved, according to fresh data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Cellular subscribers stood at 197.514 million by the end of July, slightly up from 197.480 million in June. The number of 3G/4G users rose from 146.048 million to 147.255 million, reflecting higher adoption of next-generation mobile services.

PTA’s report also highlighted that NGMS penetration improved from 59.1% in June to 59.47% in July, while the country’s overall tele density increased from 80.05% to 80.8% during the same period.

Operator-Wise 3G/4G Performance

Operator 3G Users (June) 3G Users (July) 4G Users (June) 4G Users (July) Jazz 0 0 54.55m 54.893m Zong 1.71m 1.699m 40.68m 40.97m Telenor 1.06m 1.05m 26.61m 26.866m Ufone 1.824m 1.740m 17.035m 17.431m

The report shows that while 3G users continue to decline across all networks, the demand for 4G services is steadily increasing. Jazz and Zong remain the market leaders in terms of 4G subscriptions, while Ufone and Telenor also reported consistent growth.

This upward trend highlights Pakistan’s shift towards advanced mobile broadband services, with stronger penetration expected in the coming months.