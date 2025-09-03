By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 29 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
3g 4g Users In Pakistan Surge To 146 048 Million In June 2025 Pta Data Reveals

The telecom sector in Pakistan showed positive growth in July 2025, as the number of 3G/4G users and overall penetration rates improved, according to fresh data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Cellular subscribers stood at 197.514 million by the end of July, slightly up from 197.480 million in June. The number of 3G/4G users rose from 146.048 million to 147.255 million, reflecting higher adoption of next-generation mobile services.

PTA’s report also highlighted that NGMS penetration improved from 59.1% in June to 59.47% in July, while the country’s overall tele density increased from 80.05% to 80.8% during the same period.

Operator-Wise 3G/4G Performance

Operator 3G Users (June) 3G Users (July) 4G Users (June) 4G Users (July)
Jazz 0 0 54.55m 54.893m
Zong 1.71m 1.699m 40.68m 40.97m
Telenor 1.06m 1.05m 26.61m 26.866m
Ufone 1.824m 1.740m 17.035m 17.431m

The report shows that while 3G users continue to decline across all networks, the demand for 4G services is steadily increasing. Jazz and Zong remain the market leaders in terms of 4G subscriptions, while Ufone and Telenor also reported consistent growth.

This upward trend highlights Pakistan’s shift towards advanced mobile broadband services, with stronger penetration expected in the coming months.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Zong Fined Rs68 9 Million As Pta Cracks Down On Peshawars Poor Telecom Services
Zong Tops PTA Complaint Chart July 2025 with 2,898 Cases
New Bitcoin Price Predicition Sparks Fear As Btc Reaches 108k
American Bitcoin Soars 60% After Nasdaq Debut
Pakistan Tops List Of Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For 2025
NUTECH Launches New MS and PhD Programs in Pakistan
Pakistan Accelerates Crypto Adoption With New Regulatory Overhaul
SBP to Legalize Digital Currencies Under New Bill 2025
Two Consecutive Days Of Holiday Declared In Sindh
Two Consecutive Days of Holiday Declared in Sindh
Samsung
Samsung Puts Tri-Fold Smartphone Into Mass Production
Apples Powerbeats Fit Leak Reveals Design And Color Options
Apple’s Powerbeats Fit Leak Reveals Design and Color Options
Apple Releases Ios 26 Beta 9 And Macos Tahoe Ahead Of Iphone 17 Launch
Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 9 and macOS Tahoe Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
Gold Prices Soar to Historic Highs in Pakistan and Abroad
Suzuki Launches Installment Plan For Alto Vxl Ags
Suzuki Launches Installment Plan for Alto VXL AGS
Open Market Dollar Sale Plunges 50 As Grey Market Resurfaces
Rupee Extends Gain Streak Against US Dollar
Vivo Y400
Vivo Y400 Officially Available in Pakistan for Rs 64,999
Us Embassy Visa Appointment System Gets An Upgrade
US Ends Visa Drop Box System for 57 Countries