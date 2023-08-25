5 Amazing Whatsapp Features That will Make Your Life Easier

WhatsApp is one of the leading messaging platform. WhatsApp connects people from across the world and offers amazing features to make the chat easier for corporate people and individuals.

WhatsApp constantly brings new and advanced features to facilitate its users. New features helps in advancing the platform and changes the life. If we look closely, from sending photos in HD to Discord like voice chats in groups.

Here we are bringing some latest features that helps advancing the platform and enhance your productivity and overall user experience.

Screen Sharing On Video Calls

Meta-owned WhatsApp always bring something new and adavances for its users. As we know, everyone uses WhatsApp to communicate directly to the other party. Therefore, new advanced features plays a vital role in obtaining the desired results.

Earlier this month,Mark Zuckerberg announced the ability to share screen while communicating to the other party. With this adavnce feature, users can easily share their screen with others despite of the nature of the platform.

It is really easy and handy if you want to show something on your screen but don’t want to resort to apps like Zoom, Skype, Google Meet and Discord.