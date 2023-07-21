5 Cryptocurrencies Under $0.10 To Buy Next Week

The cryptocurrency market has boomed in the last few years, and people are switching to digital trading. Specific Cryptocurrencies have been showing promising trends and attracting famous investors. Cryptocurrency has started consolidating the gains triggered by Bitcoin traded fund applications (ETF) and Ripley’s wins against the United States Security and Exchange Commission.

Recent research shows that some low prices of $0.10 per whole coin are forecast as a good investment for the future.

Here we list a few digital assets that stand out and show more potential than others to grow their price.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin, one of the most popular meme cryptocurrency assets, has risen in the news. Tesla’s Nasdaq TSLA source code includes support for Dogecoin and Bitcoin. It sparks rumors that the electronic car manufacturer and producers will integrate them as payment options.

According to the current analysis, Dogecoin was trading at $0.07 at the time of publication, up 0.78% over the previous 24 hours, 2.20% over the last seven days, and 11.16% from a month earlier.

At the same time, Hedera has currently hit a 30-day peak in its price. Thanks to Hedera’s cross-border stablecoins and remittances, proof of concept (PoC) with Korean financial institutions collaborates with Shinhan Bank, SCB TechX, and Taiwan’s leading institution.

Additionally, the price of Hedera currently is at $0.06, going down 3.66% on the day but reporting an up of 6.29% in the last week and advancing 11.14% on its monthly chart, as per the data collected by analysts on July 21.

TRON (TRX)

The next cryptocurrency that is on hype is Tron. Tron has been considered to be achieving massive growth in total addresses and staking activities. On the other hand, it dominates the crypto market regarding transaction volume. It is increasing the chain of the second largest crypto in terms of market capitalization Ethereum.

Tron is again an attractive currency trading at $0.08, down 0.33%, and loosing 1.57% in the last week. Analysts are hopeful of an increase of 13.28% in the previous 30 days.

Cronos

Cronos has recently unveiled the collaboration with video game giant Ubisoft to assist the creator of iconic gaming franchises like Assassin’s Creed, which will soon reach the blockchain and non-fungible token (NFT) space. At the same time, Ken Timits advocates for artificial intelligence (AI) creation in the crypto world.

Cronos got a change at the price of $0.06, recording an up of 1.08% in the last 24 hours, adding up to the 1.14% gain over the past seven days and advancing 9.50% on its monthly chart, as per the most recent data.

XDC Network

XDC is an attractive network and constantly making strides among all the charts. The platform has become a gold sponsor of the coming Web3 conference and webX 2023 in Tokyo, Japan

XDC Network’s cryptocurrency is trading at the cost of $0.04, up 6.56% over the last day, reported a more critical gain of 23.98% across the previous week, and increasing as much as 26.34% over the past 30 days, according to the latest data on July 21

Among all the Cryptos, the flagship decentralized finance (DeFi) asset has stalled due to market sluggishness, but the mentioned crypto assets have shown strength and positive developments overall. Before making an investment, one should conduct their research because circumstances can change suddenly.

