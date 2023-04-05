5 Y/O Girl Spends $3000 On Amazon Using Her Mother’s Phone Shocks Her Parents When They Received the Order

A Westport woman gave her phone to her daughter to entertain her in the car. The next thing she knew, thousands of dollars worth of Amazon packages arrived at their home.

“She ordered five pink motorcycles, five blue motorcycles, 10 pairs of cowgirl boots, and a Jeep,” said Jessica Nunes.

Five-year-old Lila went on a $3,000 shopping spree while her mother thought she was playing games.

“You just press the yellow button, and you press the brown button,” Lila said.

Nunes says originally the items were non-returnable, but when she explained the situation, Amazon agreed to take everything back.

Instead of punishing Lila, Nunes is trying to use this as a teaching moment.

“I did tell her that maybe if she acts right, she behaves and she does some chores around the house that we can get her a bike that’s more geared towards her age range,” Nunes said. “A little slower, maybe.”

Little Lila says that she was just playing on her mom’s phone during a car ride and spent more than $3,000 on her mom’s Amazon account. She ordered five pink motorcycles, five blue motorcycles, 10 pairs of cowgirl boots, and a kid-sized Jeep.

“She wants what she wants but, she knows that she needs to earn things like this and not just take it upon herself to charge the card,” said Nunes. “Things don’t just fall out of the sky.”

Many TV anchors and spokesperson claims that this is an alarming incident and indicates the threats of online shopping, but the parents had a very sensible approach to it and only took it as a kid’s foolish mistake. Though it is surely shocking how just a five-year-old kid can place such a big order without her parents knowing it is nothing to very too much about.

Read More: