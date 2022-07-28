6 Personal Branding Tips That Will Take You a Long Way in Your Career

Ever through how certain brands have been able to form a great image in your mind and turned you into a loyal customer? Well, to achieve this they invest heavily into branding and marketing themselves. But despite popular opinion, they mega corporations aren’t the only one’s that can do this, you can too!

Living in the 21st century personal branding should be your number one priority since it is exactly what will help you achieve all your career goals. Unlike mega corporations your marketing plans should not include massive advertising bills, instead it should be more inclined towards telling your story, passions, beliefs and most importantly what you bring to the table.

Once developed your personal brand will be the biggest asset that you have, so lets learn how you can build and grow it!

Step 1: Think and Make Notes

The first step to start something great is to deeply think about it, and that’s what we want you to do before you start your personal brand. This thinking phase will involve you asking yourself some honest questions about your work, aspirations and how you can help those that take up your services.

You have to be super cautious and careful at this step since it is the foundation pillar of your personal branding journey, which is why we advise that you also take up help from a mentor or a senior while doing it.

Step 2: Create a Stunning Website

We live in the world of internet, thus it is super important to create a website for yourself. This website should include a catalogue of your previous work, different client reviews and all relevant information about your services. When building the website you should ensure top-notch quality since it is what will create your image in your client’s mind.

One rookie mistake to look out for is making slow, non-functional and unresponsive sites since they can easily set off potential clients.

Step3: Be Yourself

This is one of the most important step you can follow during your personal branding, you should realize that your personal brand should be all about you thus you should post about things that matter to you and always be a 100% genuine in your approach.

Remember a good brand always has its own voice and approach, it never copies or tries to replicate other brands; this is exactly what you need to keep in mind.

Step 4: Create a Community

It is important to understand that there is no way you succeed until you get people talking about yourself, therefore it is important to engage with people. A great tip to do this is setting out time to engage in healthy conversations and informative question answer sessions etc.

Doing this will also help build a network thus getting you a lot of positive reviews and referrals which in turn will introduce you to a lot more opportunities.

Step 5: Offer More Than You Promise

When working with clients it is important to not set the bar too high, and always make sure to promise a little less than what you will actually do. This will first help create a lower expectation in your client’s mind, but then once you deliver work that’s above the client’s expectation, they will surely be impressed.