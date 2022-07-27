7 Smartphones that you can buy under 50k in Pakistan 2022

Living in Pakistan, buying a budget smartphone is one of the smartest choices you can make. Offering you the privilege of using your phone carelessly, and freeing you of all worries about your phone getting stolen or lost, we believe that budget smartphones are totally underrated.

Pakistan has some of the best smartphones falling under the 50k category, with amazing specifications and features these phones compete even the most expensive of phones. Let’s read more about them.

1. Samsung Galaxy A23

Price: 48,500rs

Famed for its amazing high spec mid-range mobile phones, the Samsung A series is always a great choice if you are on a budget. The Galaxy A23, is an amazing A series phone that has a sleek and stylish look, can offer great value for money and we assure you would feel proud each time you pull this one out of your pocket.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is proven and tested to be one of the highest performers under this category, here are some of it’s specifications;

Processor: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)

6.6“ RAM: 4/8gb

4/8gb ROM: 64-128gb

64-128gb Battery: Li-Po 5000mah

Li-Po 5000mah Camera: 50mp

50mp Sound: Loudspeaker, 3.5mm jack

Loudspeaker, 3.5mm jack Colors Available: Black, White, Peach, Blue

Black, White, Peach, Blue 5G: Available

Available Other Features: Gorilla Glass 5, Adreno 610 GPU, Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, Virtual proximity sensing, Fast charging 25W

2. Infinix Zero X Pro

Price: 43k-49k

Offering a seemingly never ending screen and a luxury feel, the Infinix Zero X Pro surely is the phone to choose if you are on a budget and want a device that can capture great photos and offers an amazing display. Having a classy back and front look, the Zero X Pro surely keeps up with Infinix’s tradition of creating sleek looking phones.

Zero X Pro might be a little short on battery when compared to the others on this list, but the phone’s display and its high pixel camera is what gives it the second spot. Here’s a brief overview of its specifications;

Processor: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

6.67 inches RAM: 8gb

8gb ROM: 128-256gb

128-256gb Battery: Li-Po 4500mah

Li-Po 4500mah Camera: 108mp

108mp Sound: Loudspeaker, 3.5mm jack

Loudspeaker, 3.5mm jack Colors Available: Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown

Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown 5G: Not Available

Not Available Other Features: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fast Charging 45W, Mali-G76 MC4 GPU

3. Samsung Galaxy A32

Price: 43k-47k

Resembling the A23, the Samsung Galaxy A32 is another amazing A series smartphone offering extraordinary features at ordinary prices. The phone offers a fantastic back look that almost any Samsung classic device offers. Its sleek look is accompanied by neatly placed cameras and inward buttons.

Despite its smaller display, the A32 makes up with its amazing camera quality and looks. Here is a brief overview of its specifications;

Processor: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

6.4 inches RAM: 4/6/8gb

4/6/8gb ROM: 64/128gb

64/128gb Battery: Li-Ion 5000 mAh

Li-Ion 5000 mAh Camera: 64mp

64mp Sound: Loudspeaker, 3.5mm jack

Loudspeaker, 3.5mm jack Colors Available: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet

Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet Other Features: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, Virtual proximity sensing, Fast charging 15W, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

4. Oppo A96

Price: 47k-50k

Keeping up with its legacy of creating great looking phones, Oppo really worked for the A69 to have a sleek, minimal yet beautiful look. The phone with its wide display, amazing color and beautifully positioned front camera is a great choice if you’re looking for a phone that’s beautiful.

Having both a great camera, battery timing and an even better display the A69 is a great pick. Here is a brief overview of its specifications;

Processor: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)

6.59 inches RAM: 8gb

8gb ROM: 128/256gb

128/256gb Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Li-Po 5000 mAh Camera: 50mp

50mp Sound: Loudspeaker, 3.5mm jack

Loudspeaker, 3.5mm jack Colors Available: Starry Black, Sunset Blue

Starry Black, Sunset Blue Other Features: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass, Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery, Fast charging 33W, IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof

5. Vivo Y33s

Price: 40k-47k

Famous for its weird yet attractive look, the Vivo Y33s is a great budget phone with a wide display and a great back look that almost anyone looking at the phone would appreciate. What adds to the beauty of this phone is its rectangular camera, which obviously is uncommon.

The phone features amazing front and back cameras and an amazing display. The Y33s easily competes other devices with its looks and usability. Here is a brief overview of its specifications;

Processor: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

6.58 inches RAM: 4/8gb

4/8gb ROM: 64/128gb

64/128gb Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

Li-Po 5000 mAh Camera: 50mp

50mp Sound: Loudspeaker, 3.5mm jack

Loudspeaker, 3.5mm jack Colors Available: Mirror Black, Midday Dream

Mirror Black, Midday Dream Other Features: Reverse charging, Fast charging 18W, Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, LED flash, Mali-G52 MC2 GPU

6. Tecno Camon 18P

Price: 35,999rs

Being the least priced phone in this list, the Tecno Camon 18P is a total value for money both on looks and specifications. The phone offers an amazing shiny back, smartly placed back and front camera’s and an ultra wide display. Despite being fresh into the market, the Tecno Camon 18P surely matches all that customer requirements.

With its high pixel camera, a 6.8 inches display and 5000mah battery, the Camon 18P surely is ‘the value for money’.

Processor: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

6.8 inches RAM: 8gb

8gb ROM: 128gb

128gb Battery: 5000mah

5000mah Camera: 48mp

48mp Sound: LoudSpeaker, 3.5mm jack

LoudSpeaker, 3.5mm jack Colors Available: Dusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple

Dusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple Other Features: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, Fast charging 33W, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

7. Infinix Note 12 G96

Price: 38k-41k

The Infinix Note 12 G96 is another one from the Infinix Note series, this phone has all that you can get in under 40k PKR, starting from its beautifully rounded look, geometric back design and amazing display to its triple back cameras. The phone is a complete package of features which includes gyroscope, a loudspeaker and side mounted fingerprint etc.

If you are someone that likes to have a phone with a plane and reflective color, then the Infinix Note 12 G96 is the phone you should go for. Here is a brief overview of its specifications;