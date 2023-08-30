Apple Oficially Announces iPhone 15 Event ‘Wonderlust’: Save The Date

Apple, an iPhone company, finally unveiled the date to launch the iPhone 15. On Tuesday, Apple sent out invites for its fall launch event. Apple has announced that it will launch its iPhone 15 and several other devices, including new Apple watches. ‘Wonderlust’ will take place on Sept 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT. According to the company, the event will occur live from Apple Park. The invite has an Apple logo in gray, blue, and black. According to people, it may tease the color options that the iPhone 15 Proline is expected to have.

The iPhone 15 series will be the highlight or main ingredient of the event. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to look similar to the iPhone 14 in many ways but with a few significant changes. It depicts that the Dynamic Island debuted earlier in the iPhone 14 Pro series will replace the top-notch screen. A USB-C port might replace the Lightning port, allowing quicker/faster charging.

The main feature unveiled is probably the iPhone 15. This year, the company has planned to introduce four models: a standard and larger Plus in the lower price range and a more sophisticated Pro and Pro Max in the higher price range.

If we talk about the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, those phones are expected to appear with more significant changes. Though, it is expected that these higher-end phones are expected to get titanium frames. It will also feature thinner bezels, significant camera improvements, and, like the base iPhone 15s, USB-C ports. But these changes and features will come in higher prices with a price jump. If we talk about the Apple watches, Apple plans to introduce a new series of 9 smartwatches with 41 and 45-millimetre screens and a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Reading The Apple Tea Leaves

As previously mentioned, Apple would follow tradition and introduce a new phone lineup and Apple Watch Series 9. However, the company could still go through a few curveballs within those line ranges. It is expected that the iPhone 15 will switch to USB-C this year across all models. Only the pricier Pro and Pro Max models will get a new A16 bionic chipset. Mark Gurman, a reporter, stated, “The standard iPhone 15 and models will use the A15 chip that came in last year’s premium iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. This follows Apple’s new tradition of only giving the top-tier models the newest mobile chipsets. On the upside, the standard models are expected to swap out the notch for the multipurpose Dynamic Island”.

iPhone 15: Product Predictions

Apple is just very near to its iPhone 15 launch event. According to researchers and people, the new iPhone will have many advanced features with a sleek design. It is circulating that “There are larger ecosystem, security, and accessory considerations with the power/data connector, so I think it is more likely that Apple moves all iPhones [globally] to USB-C in the iPhone 16 timeframe to comply with European regulations.” The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max will have USB-C ports.

iPhone 15 Design

With the iPhone 15 series, Apple plans to keep selling four different iPhone models. According to rumors and various sources, all versions will have a broadly similar look, except that the Dynamic Island cutout from the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to appear on all of them. Ross Young, a display analyst, predicts that “he’s not expecting base iPhone 15 models to have a higher refresh rate like Apple’s Pro iPhones because the supply chain can’t support it. Gurman also still expects this to pan out as indicated by the Jun 30.”

Skinnier Bezels

According to analyst Gurman, “Apple’s expected to use a new manufacturing technology called “low-injection pressure over-molding” to make the Pro iPhones. “However, the method is the same as earlier used for a few Apple watch models. This will automatically help Apple reduce the size of bezels by fractions of a millimeter, which will turn forever so light increases in screen real estate.

Easier RepairabilityRAM For Oro

The interiors are specifically designed to be easily repaired, whereas the inside parts have been changed to match the ones inside the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. According to the news, “This is the iPhone 14 reborn as a beautiful butterfly — a midframe in the middle, accessible screen on the left, and removable rear glass on the right.”

Upgraded Ultra Wideband

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, states that “the iPhone 15 will run on an upgraded Ultra Wideband processor, which Apple calls the U1 chip, to better integrate with the company’s new AR headset, the Vision Pro. UWB is a short-range wireless communication standard often used to track down the location of objects. It can pinpoint your Apple AirTag or unlock your car as you walk up to it with your phone”.

Solid State Buttons

The analyst Kuo expects Apple to differentiate further between standards and Pro models. Another feature is the upcoming models’ solid-state volume and power buttons instead of the standard keys currently available. As per Kuo, the solid-state buttons will resemble the home buttons on the iPhone SE and iPhone 7. The apparent advantage of this type of button is that it also protects against water ingress.

Increased RAM For Pro Models

According to various sources, Pro models of the iPhone 15 series will increase by 2% from 6GB to 8GB anticipated A17 Bionic chipset. Hoever, standard mofels will have same 6GB RAM.

Price Range

Rumors are circulating that the iPhone 5 will be available at much higher prices. The price hike for the iPhone Pro Max might be between $100 and $200, more expensive than the price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro. Jeff Pu previously claimed the same by saying that “the iPhone 15 Pro Max specifically is due for a price increase. This is based on the assumption that Apple will add more features and components to the Pro models, such as a new periscope camera, a titanium frame, and a 3nm A17 Bionic chip”.

Camera

It is also rumored that iPhone 15 Ultra will feature a telephoto camera with a variable zoom lens. Due to specific reasons, including the size and design of phone cameras, which limit the types of lenses that may be utilized, variable optical zoom cameras aren’t typically available on smartphones.

Launch And Release Time

Every year, Apple launches its products in September. Therefore, the timeline for this year would be the same. Sometimes, Apple staggers any model’s launch dates, especially for new sizes or designs. Hence, the iPhone series may have more than one release date.

Read more;

PTA Reduces Registration Fees for iPhone 8 Models Following Tax Relaxations

Selected iPhone Users to Get Around $65 From Apple Over ‘Batterygate’ Scandal