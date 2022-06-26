A close look at the new HUAWEI nova 9 exquisite design and craftsmanship

Smartphones are a part of our daily lives. We use them for everything from basic things like making calls and sending text messages to shooting pictures and other even more complex tasks. In short, people’s lives revolve around these tiny gadgets. It is no wonder that smartphone users are becoming more conscious about the designs of their phones. So, people want what they hold and use in their hands in front of everyone to have an eye-catching design.

It seems like Huawei has answered their wish with the new HUAWEI nova 9, the Trendy Flagship and Camera King. Now let’s talk about the design of the phone.

First of all, there is an all-new colourway called Colour No. 9. Huawei uses the proprietary Starry Flash AG Glass process to achieve the bluish-purple finish. The texture of the glass reacts differently depending on the angle and type of light. While under normal lighting, the texture appears as a gentle gradient; the whole back of the phone shines with vivid and colourful sparkles under a spotlight. Besides the look, it also makes the phone comfortable to hold and fingerprint resistant.

The phone features an expansive 6.57-inch display. It has a fast refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes everything on the screen smooth and fluid. The top and bottom bezels on the phone are thin and inconspicuous. The sides of the screen are curved and flow over like a waterfall. The only thing you will notice on the front of the screen is a little cut-out for the front camera. But even that blends in as part of the design.

HUAWEI nova 9 is not a phone that skimps on features. It even comes with a massive battery. Regardless, the phone is quite slim, measuring only 7.77mm thick. The approximate weight of the device is 175g, which is way less than most other phones on the market today. The edges of the phone are curved, making the phone easy to hold and use with one hand.

But there are more than enough things that put it in a league of its own. The camera module has a little more emphasis this time. The design of the camera system has the Star Orbit Ring design. The nova ring emblem on it helps highlight it even more. The camera module’s design follows the nova series’ design legacy without sticking too much to the past.

HUAWEI nova 9 is one of the best phones you can find at the price point. It is a device that gives equal importance to performance and style. The phone manages to look good while packing in all the cool and solid features, like the 50MP Ultra Vision AI Quad camera, a 4300mAh battery that supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, in addition to the visionary Super Device and EMUI 12 features. Now that you know this, you already know which phone you should get this year.