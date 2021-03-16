News, Technology

A new Windows 10 update fixes issues where printers would crash computers

Usman Aslam

Recently many users have complained about one of Windows recent updates which caused numerous problems when they connected their computer to a printer. Users reported that they received a blue screen when they try to open the print option which gave an error message such as “Your PC ran into a problem and needs to restart?”

The company stated that this issue only occurred when users connected certain apps but doesn’t clarify which kind. However, the latest patch would allow users to be rid of this problem and continue using their printers and other external peripherals without many issues.

If this issue has been affecting you, you can download the update by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, and clicking Check for Updates. Hopefully, after updating, your printer and computer can go back to working smoothly.

Microsoft Windows Update
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

