AAA associates holds AAA job marathon 2022 for the youth of twin cities In collaboration with Kamyab Jawan program

AAA Associates in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme held AAA Job Marathon, 2022″ on Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th January at Topi Rakh Ayub Park, Rawalpindi. Mr. Usman Dar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM) graced the occasion as chief guest. The event provided more than 100 jobs to aspiring candidates. AAA Associates understands the importance of induction of fresh talent into its outstanding team of architects, engineers, android developers, executive sales staff, data analysis, support and maintenance personnel in addition to a whole sleuth of domains.

Mr. Usman Dar, SAPM on Youth Affairs appreciated the efforts of AAA Associates and emphasised on arranging such events frequently. Addressing the event, he said,

“Such events should take place regularly, and companies from various business sectors should bring forth such events to support the workforce find better job opportunities. This also helps employers to find right human resource as per their professional requirements”

Mr. Dar said that a number of Initiatives have launched for youth development under the umbrella of the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

“ We have disbursed about Rs. 32 billions for business loans to young entrepreneurs in our efforts to create employment opportunities in the country. Under Rs. 10 billion Kamyab Jawan’s Skills Scholarships programme, more than 100,000 youth have been skilled, especially in hi-tech fields. Admissions for more than 60,000 more scholarships are open in about 1000 institutes across Pakistan”.

Mr. Dar said that the private sector must be the main provider and engine of creating jobs in the market. He stressed that youth must get skills to meet the growing needs of industries in the country.

Mr. Sheikh Fawad Bashir, Chairman AAA Associates thanked the chief guest and respectable members of society for their participation in the event and making it a success. He further added,

“AAA Associates is humbled to offer employement opportunities through AAA Associates’ sub-companies AAA Real Estate, AAA Builders, Hype advertising, AAA IT Solutions, AAA Marketing, Yusaied and many more to the deserving candidates and will always be involved in endeavours to make the country’s economy stronger”.

Managing Director AAA Associates Lt. Col Shahzad Ali Kiani (Retd) thanked the chief guest for his support and participation in the event. He said,

“Events like these connect the right people with the right job which facilitates the career growth for young employees. AAA Associates will continue to play its role in the social development and uplift of the communities of twin cities.”

Creating jobs in this manner is extremely encouraging, for it boosts the morale of the youth, by creating awareness and transparency. AAA Associates is thus resolute to provide these platforms for the youth and help them turn into a productive workforce for the country.