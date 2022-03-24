Abacus Consulting wins the LCCI’s President IT Award

Abacus Consulting, a leading technology, consulting and outsourcing firm has been awarded the LCCI President’s IT Award for its contribution to the IT landscape of Pakistan. Held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, Abacus was lauded for playing a pivotal role in the technology landscape of Pakistan and its contribution to the economy.

The award was presented by His Excellency, Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan to Fatima Asad-Said, CEO of Abacus Consulting.

“I’m extremely grateful to His Excellency, Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industries for this recognition. This award is a testament to our innovation in providing top of the line technology solutions for our Clients worldwide.’ said Fatima Asad-Said at the occasion. She attributed the award to the Abacus team, adding ‘Our commitment to deliver world-class solutions and creating value to our Clients and Partners is truly driven by our People, without whom none of this would be possible.”

For over three decades, Abacus Consulting has been one of Pakistan’s leading technology companies with a wide portfolio of business transformation offerings including Enterprise Systems, Digital Transformation Solutions, International / Public Sector Development, Business Process Outsourcing, Cloud & Emerging Technologies, Human Capital Solutions and Strategy & Financial Consulting. Over the years, Abacus has evolved through a focus on building deep partnerships with global leaders and sustained investment in widening its global footprint. As a strategic partner to some of the world’s leading technology firms like SAP, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft, UiPath and more, Abacus is a leading ICT exporter of Pakistan. Previously, Abacus also won the prestigious ‘SAP’s Partner of the Year MENA’ award for five years in a row (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)for its excellence and market leadership in SAP platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi said that promotion of information technology is vital for the development of the country and remains a top priority for the government. Underscoring the need for the training of IT graduates and youth to boost their skills to meet the country’s IT requirements, Dr. Arif Alvi said that the IT sector of the country has the potential to boost IT exports up to $5 billion by 2023. ‘Information technology and digital communication have always been vital but the importance of these has multiplied during the COVID-19 era,’ He added.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, commended the government’s recent initiatives in support of the ICT sector and applauded the high growth of 40-45% surpassing other sectors. He stressed on continued collaboration between the government and business community.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi and LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir congratulated the winners of the first edition of the LCCI IT Awards for their excellence in the provision of outstanding services to both domestic and international clients, and for winning laurels for the country in these challenging economic times.