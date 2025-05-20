Abu Dhabi To Launch ‘Aion Sentia’: World’s First AI City

Abu Dhabi will break new ground in urban development with ‘Aion Sentia‘, the world’s first fully AI city. Announced in a $2.5 billion Build‑Operate‑Transfer partnership between Bold Technologies and Italy’s My Aion Inc., the project aims for completion by 2027.







Rather than simply deploying connected sensors, Aion Sentia will use predictive artificial intelligence, real‑time data analytics and a unified resident interface called MAIA to anticipate and respond to citizen needs across transport, energy, healthcare, education and more.

World’s First AI City: Strategic Partnership and Financing

In March, Bold Technologies (an Abu Dhabi subsidiary of Bold Holding) signed the BOT agreement with My Aion Inc.. Under the deal, the private partners will design, build and initially operate the AI city before transferring ownership to the government.

“This city will not just be smart; it will be cognitive — learning and evolving with its residents,” said Daniele Marinelli, CEO of My Aion Inc., the Italian developer of the project.

The approach fits Abu Dhabi’s main goal of enabling the construction of massive, artificial intelligence-driven infrastructure.







MAIA- Interfaced AI City

Aion Sentia will operate on Modular AI Assistant or MAIA, which will be a conversational hub for all city services. Developers hope to create a “Personal Profile Graph” tailored to the routines and tastes of every citizen.

For example, MAIA can examine monthly energy consumption and recommend cost-cutting techniques. Moreover, it can also arrange dining appointments depending on personal preferences or reroute autonomous cars to evade traffic.

This degree of adaptation marks a break from conventional smart-city dashboards, towards a city that really learns and grows.

AI‑ Enabled Urban Services

Aion Sentia will deploy AI across multiple domains:

Mobility will feature automated scheduling and route optimization for public transport, with autonomous shuttles dynamically adapting to demand and event schedules.

Energy management will leverage AI‑driven load forecasting to minimize waste and integrate renewables seamlessly.

Healthcare support will include telemedicine kiosks with predictive monitoring and AI‑coordinated emergency responses.

Education and workforce training will benefit from personalized learning platforms, upskilling initiatives with local universities and virtual AI and cybersecurity labs.

Digital services will consolidate licensing, payments and civic engagement through a secure e‑government portal and unified digital identity framework.

Timeline and Expansion Plans

Groundbreaking is slated for late 2025 with core infrastructure roll‑outs initiating in 2026. The consortium intends to export the city model globally, to other major urban centers in Europe, North America and Asia. The motto of this ambitious venture is apt as “Born in Abu Dhabi, exported to the world.”

Economic and Social Impact

Aion Sentia is predicted to provide thousands of competent employment opportunities in the sectors of artificial intelligence development, urban planning, fintech and operations.

According to Bold Technologies’ CEO Thani Al Falasi, the initiative will “support job creation for UAE nationals, foster local innovation and contribute meaningfully to the national AI ecosystem,” in line with UAE Vision 2031.

Aion Sentia represents a bold leap from smart‑city concepts to truly cognitive urban living. By embedding AI at every level, Abu Dhabi aims to set a new global standard for human‑centered, data‑driven cities.