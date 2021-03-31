Gaming, News

Activision reduces Call of Duty file sizes allowing you to download more games

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 52 sec read>

The recent Call of Duty games have been well known for their tremendous file sizes, but now Activision is finally doing something about it so that users no longer have to complain about having their hard drives filled up.

Moreover, the company announced that both Modern Warfare and the free-to-play Warzone will be much easier on hard drives. However, it is to be noted that the amount of storage used is dependent on what platform you would be playing the games on but they’ll be 30GB if they are the full versions.

The update is set to be released on March 30th, but while it may be easier on your hard drive, downloading it won’t be easy on your internet connection. Activision says the one-time Season Two Reloaded update will be larger than usual. The good news is that future updates shouldn’t be as big, but you will want to mind your data caps.

These space savings come from file optimizations and ‘streamlining content packs.’ It’s also worth noting that individual content packs can be removed, getting rid of game modes you don’t play. For example, you can uninstall single-player and Special Ops if you only fire up Call of Duty to play with friends.

Below you can see, which game takes up how much storage for what console:

PlatformWarzone OnlyWarzone + Modern Warfare
PlayStation 4/510.9GB30.6GB
Xbox Series/One14.2GB33.6GB
PC11.8GB30.6GB

Source: The Verge

Activision Call of Duty Gaming Modern Warfare Warzone
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Google’s Android collects 20x more data than Apple’s iOS, research reveals

in News, Technology
Mar 31, 2021  ·   1 min read

LinkedIn introduces new tools in response to creators increasingly joining its platform

in News, Social Media
Mar 31, 2021  ·   1 min read

Karandaaz providing grants to engage design experts for digital financial service providers

in News, Startups
Mar 31, 2021  ·   2 min read
Up Next: LinkedIn introduces new tools in response to creators increasingly joining its platform