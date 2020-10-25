Aerial allows you to calculate your carbon emissions from traveling
Aerial is an app that lets you estimate your daily carbon emissions. Built by three entrepreneurs with a vision like no other. The collective experience of Andreas Homer, Ebby Amir, and Ari Sawyers at the likes of Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Facebook has let them bring this idea to life very effectively.
After downloading aerial you can connect it to your Gmail and it will automatically scan your emails for any receipts regarding traveling, Uber/Careem receipts, flights, and many more. Using all this information it will give you an estimate of your daily carbon emissions and how you can reduce them. Traveling options like Uber/Careem produce a lot of carbon emissions as they are not usually shared with a lot of people.
Along with that the app also lets you contribute towards saving trees. Saving trees lets them offset their carbon emissions so even if you use an Uber, planting a tree might help reduce your overall carbon emissions.
Global warming and Climate change is a real thing, even if you think it isn’t. We are already past the point of no return and it is going to be very hard to keep the planet healthy. It isn’t impossible though. If everyone plays their part and reduces their carbon emissions, helps save the trees on the planet, we might even get somewhere.
The co-found of Aerial, Ebby Amir says, “A nice analogy is: the same way Instagram turned everyone into a photographer, we want Aerial to turn everyone into taking climate action.”
The only downside is that the app is only available on the iOS store.
Image Source: Aerial