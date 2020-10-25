5 of the best laptops you can get in Pakistan under Rs. 50,000 in 2020

The prices of laptops have gone skyward since the dollar rate spiked to more than 160 and the tax that is being imposed on such commodities. It is very difficult to get a decent laptop at affordable prices. My laptop just short-circuited a few weeks ago due to a power spike and I have been looking for a new replacement laptop. So today I am going to share 5 of the best laptops with you that you can get under Rs. 50,000 in Pakistan.

1. HP Notebook 15:

Price: PKR 50,000/-

Coming with a matte black finish, HP designed this laptop for budget users using AMD prime technology. This laptop won’t disappoint especially if you need it for some casual gaming.

Overview of specifications

Processor: AMD A6-9225 Dual-Core (2.6 GHz base frequency, up to 3 GHz burst frequency, 1 MB cache). RAM: 8 GB DDR4-1866 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB) Hard Disk: 2 TB 5400 rpm SATA Graphics: AMD Radeon™ 520 Graphics (2 GB GDDR5 dedicated) Screen: 15.6″ diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit (1366 x 768) Battery: 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion



Key Features:

It comes with a 2TB hard drive which gives you ample space for anything you could ever put in there It has a 2 GB GDDR5 dedicated graphics card which should handle lower end game easily.



2. HP ProBook MT31:

Price: PKR 49,500/-



This laptop comes with a stylish silver finish on the back combined with a grayish top, a curved design, and an SSD that will make it fly.

Overview of specifications

Processor: Intel Celeron 3865U processor 1.8 GHz (2 cores and 2 MB cache) RAM: 8 GB DDR4 – 2400 SDRAM (2 x 4 GB) Hard Disk: 128 GB M.2 2280 SATA TLC SSD Graphics: Intel HD Graphics Screen: 13.3″ HD SVA anti-glare LED-backlit non-touch 1366 x 768 Battery: 3-cell, 48 WHr Long Life Li-ion



Key Features:

It comes with a 128 GB SSD so that it never slows down when you need it. You can even add a hard disk if you need some basic storage.



3. HP Notebook 14:

Price: PKR 50,000/-



The HP Notebook 14 comes in a sleek design with a silver finish and curved edges. Combined with AMD’s R4 graphics, it will more than suit your needs.

Overview of specifications

Processor: AMD Quad-Core A6-7310 APU (2 GHz, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 MB cache) RAM: 8 GB DDR3L-1600 SDRAM (2 x 4 GB) Hard Disk: 1 TB 5400 rpm SATA Graphics: AMD Radeon™ R4 Graphics Screen: 14″ diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit (1366 x 768) Battery: 3-cell, 31 Wh Li-ion



Key Features:

It comes in a stylish silver design A dedicated R7 AMD graphics card for your gaming needs



4. Toshiba Portege Z30-C(USED):

Price: PKR 47,000/-



The Toshiba Portege comes in a flat design to ensure it stays as slim as possible. Combined with 128GB SSD and an Intel core i5, this is the laptop to buy.

Overview of specifications

Processor: Ci5 6th Gen 6200U Core i5 2.3GHz up to 2.8GHz 3 MB cache RAM: 8 GB DDR3L-1600 SDRAM Hard Disk: 128 GB M.2 SSD Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 5500 Screen: 13.3″ diagonal HD LED-backlit (1366 x 768) Battery: –



Key Features:

It comes with a backlit keyboard that makes it even more stylish combined with its silver finish An SSD combined with the Intel Core i5 6 th generation will all your needs with ease



5. HP EliteBook 840 G3(USED):

Price: PKR 51,500/-



The EliteBook is one of the prime laptop series of HP. Although this model is a bit old and you can only find used laptops available in this model but the specifications just make it one of the best.

Overview of specifications

Processor: Intel Core i5 6200U 2.3 GHz, up to 2.8 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 3 MB cache, 2 cores RAM: 8GB DDR4 2133 MHz SODIMM Hard Disk: 256 GB SSD M.2 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 6000 Screen: 14″ diagonal HD LED-backlit (1366 x 768) Battery: HP 3-cell Long Life Li-Ion (46 WHr)



Key Features:

It has one of the fastest RAM configurations available supporting up to 32GB of 2133 MHz DDR4 RAM. Combined with an SSD, its speed can’t be beaten in this range.



× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk