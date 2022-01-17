After Alipay, British Airways, Deliveroo and Air BnB, Daraz gets a new identity from Design Studio

London-based branding and digital creative agency – Design Studio aids Daraz to bring its big ideas to life with a new brand look. The leading e-commerce platform in South Asia originated from a small fashion retailer has now a monthly active user base of more than 15 million. The platform has now a unified seller marketplace and large-scale brands under one umbrella exposing its consumers to a high volume of content.

Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer at Daraz said,

“Over the years, we have seen how the e-Commerce landscape has evolved in our markets. Introducing the new technology to improve our services, we established a strong connection between our consumers of all ages. In order to cater to a broader user base, we wanted to give our brand a new identity. We partnered with a world renowned design agency – Design Studio which has changed the identity of many international brands like Deliveroo, Air BnB, Alipay, British Airways and many other. We are proud of what Design Studio has accomplished, and we look forward to uplift our communities while staying true to our iconic history and relevance to consumers.”

Design Studio – a renowned international branding and digital creative agency – is aiding Daraz to truly bring its new purpose to its audience. This way, the e-Commerce channel is unveiling a new brand platform, identity, and strategy created by Design Studio. Having previously catered to big brands, such as Airbnb, OLX, Panasonic, Deliveroo, and Tencent Games, Design Studio has immense experience in visualizing brand architecture.

In line with this transformation, the new look for Daraz is more contemporary, young, and dynamic. Consequently, it hopes to contribute to changing the perception of the brand, from just an online marketplace to one that provides a complete, three-dimensional customer and seller experience.

Moreover, Design Studio has given a voice to Daraz’s mission of uplifting communities through the power of commerce. To achieve this, the creative agency undertook thorough user research to better understand customer and seller needs – and push forward a brand identity that resonates with their expectations.

Eventually, as businesses evolve over the years, their message to the audience changes accordingly. Hence, it is important that the brand aesthetic continuously shifts to embody the brand’s dynamic core values and goals. Ultimately, the consumers resonate with the brand and become loyal to it only when the brand identity is expressed through a beautiful and relatable design.

In turn, design principles help businesses establish an emotional relationship with their customers when used effectively. Similarly, inculcating a modified set of shapes and colors gives companies a creative direction when they need to rebrand. For instance, when an enterprise’s values and goals change, design teams embody this transformation by utilizing their creative flair.

As a result, the e-commerce giant consistently enables digitization, helps SMEs and content creators establish themselves, and encourages financial inclusion.