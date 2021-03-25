AI Borg Medical Laboratories launches a MedTech accelerator program in Pakistan

Al Borg Medical Laboratories, in partnership with Elaj Group, Bridge for Billions, and J Ventures has launched a Medtech accelerator program that aims to democratize access to healthcare in MNEA and Pakistan region.

This accelerator program is designed to support 30 of the most innovative startups in AI, genomics, and MedTech sectors in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Pakistan. This accelerator aims to allow AI-based MedTech startups to tackle challenges in regards to research, development, and education in terms of disease diagnosis and prevention.

This four-month incubation program is an equity-free accelerator program that provides potential investment after graduation from Alborg laboratories. Moreover, the program provides weekly sessions and mentorships from domain experts and helps startup founders to connect with potential investors. This even includes legal support and some other key perks from AI Borg facilities and labs.

Ideally, entrepreneurs would fit under these criteria:

Have a product-market-fit or an MVP with early-traction Want to accelerate their solution in the MedTech, Genomics, or AI fields. Have availability to dedicate 8 hours per week during the program. Those who want to have support from a personal mentor and experts in the field.

The deadline to apply is April, 7th 2021, and the program kicks off June 1st. Entrepreneurs can find more information and apply by clicking here.

It is to be noted that this program is sponsored by Elaj Group and is free for startups to enter.