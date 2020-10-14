AI-driven features coming to Google Maps and Search

Google just announced a surprise for its users by sending out invites for a mysterious “Search On” event that will take place at 12 pm PT on October 15th, 2020. This translates to 12 am PST on October 16th for us in Pakistan.

Google usually holds a developer conference that lasts for several days where the team reveals new features, services, and devices. The conference did not take place this year due to COVID restrictions and Google just posted most of the updates through blog posts like the Pixel 4a.

This time around it looks as if Google is doing something different than just posting something on their website. This leads us to believe that the announcement is going to be huge. Many experts believe that the theme of the event will be AI, with the main focus on additional features for the Maps platform and Google Search.

Google attached a quote to the event reminder which reads, “Join us to hear how Google is helping people explore information like never before.”

That is all the information that has been revealed for the event that is taking place just one day from now. Google is going all quiet on this one to create some hype, which considering Google is justified. Let’s wait and see what Google has in store for us.

