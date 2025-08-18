According to the latest news, California-based robotics firm Figure released footage of its humanoid robot folding six towels in 22 seconds each. The trial highlights how far humanoid robots have advanced in completing everyday household tasks with speed and accuracy.

AI Brings Help to Household Tasks

The towel-folding demo follows another video by Figure CEO Brett Adcock, showing the robot crouching to load a washing machine. Such abilities reflect the company’s push to position humanoid robots as practical helpers in domestic life. Consumers are increasingly curious about how robots could ease daily chores.

Other robotics companies are also exploring this space. Norway’s 1X has showcased its humanoid model Neo carrying laundry baskets and operating washing machines. These demonstrations emphasize the growing industry focus on domestic robotics, widely seen as one of AI’s most commercially promising applications.

Despite this progress, experts note clear limitations. Robots still struggle with complex tasks like sorting clothes, handling delicate fabrics, or managing appliances with different designs. These challenges show that full automation of household chores is still some way off.

Still, the precision of Figure 02’s towel-folding trial suggests household chores may be among the first areas for mainstream adoption. With speed, consistency, and growing skill sets, humanoid robots are steadily moving from labs toward real homes.