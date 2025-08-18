By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 19 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Humanoid Robots

According to the latest news, California-based robotics firm Figure released footage of its humanoid robot folding six towels in 22 seconds each. The trial highlights how far humanoid robots have advanced in completing everyday household tasks with speed and accuracy.

AI Brings Help to Household Tasks

The towel-folding demo follows another video by Figure CEO Brett Adcock, showing the robot crouching to load a washing machine. Such abilities reflect the company’s push to position humanoid robots as practical helpers in domestic life. Consumers are increasingly curious about how robots could ease daily chores.

Other robotics companies are also exploring this space. Norway’s 1X has showcased its humanoid model Neo carrying laundry baskets and operating washing machines. These demonstrations emphasize the growing industry focus on domestic robotics, widely seen as one of AI’s most commercially promising applications.

YouTube video

Despite this progress, experts note clear limitations. Robots still struggle with complex tasks like sorting clothes, handling delicate fabrics, or managing appliances with different designs. These challenges show that full automation of household chores is still some way off.

Still, the precision of Figure 02’s towel-folding trial suggests household chores may be among the first areas for mainstream adoption. With speed, consistency, and growing skill sets, humanoid robots are steadily moving from labs toward real homes.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Pakistans First Astronaut To Travel To Space In 2026
Pakistan’s First Astronaut to Travel to Space in 2026
Android
Android Users to Get Better Data Backup Support in Upcoming Update
Google Telco Deals Cost 35 8 Million Fine In Australia
Google Telco Deals Cost $35.8 Million Fine in Australia
Elon Musk Says His Grok Imagine Can Turn Back Time On Old Photos
Elon Musk Says His Grok Imagine Can Turn Back Time on Old Photos
Apple Might Ditch Iphone 18 In 2026 Reports Suggest
Apple Might Ditch iPhone 18 in 2026, Reports Suggest
The Last Of Us Part 3 Still In The Works Says Studio Amid Other Projects
The Last of Us Part 3 Still in the Works, Says Studio Amid Other Projects
Pakistan To Introduce Digital Ids For Citizens In Cashless Economy Push
Pakistan to Introduce Digital IDs for Citizens in Cashless Economy Push
Govt To Allow New Gas Connections At Lng Price
Govt to Allow New Gas Connections at LNG Price
Meta Just Pulled The Plug On A Key Facebook Tool Without Warning
Meta Just Pulled the Plug on a Key Facebook Tool Without Warning
Bitcoin Price Loses Grip On 120k Glory Slips Way Below 118k
Bitcoin Price Loses Grip on $120K Glory, Slips Way Below $118K
Lahore Transport Fares Cut By 5 After Diesel Price Drop
Lahore Transport Fares Cut by 5% After Diesel Price Drop
Gta 6 Map Leak Stuns Fans First Look Leaves Gamers Divided
GTA 6 Map Leak Stuns Fans – First Look Leaves Gamers Divided
Chinas New K Visa Opens Doors For Pakistani Graduates
China’s New K Visa Opens Doors for Pakistani Graduates