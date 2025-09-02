To facilitate students, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced an extension in admission deadlines for the Autumn 2025 semester. The revised schedule applies to multiple academic programs, including matriculation, intermediate, diplomas, and degree courses.

Revised Admission Deadlines AIOU Autumn 2025

Program Extended Deadline Matriculation, Intermediate, Teacher Training September 8, 2025 Diploma & Certificate Courses September 8, 2025 BS, Associate Degree, BBA September 15, 2025 Continuing Student Enrollment September 15, 2025

AIOU officials noted that the extension was granted due to high demand and to accommodate students from flood-affected and remote areas. The university also advised students to complete the online application process well before the final dates to avoid server load issues.

Education experts say the extension will benefit thousands of students across Pakistan, especially those relying on distance learning opportunities.