Air Link given the green light to resell Apple products in Pakistan

Air Link Communication Limited has signed an agreement with Apple Inc which authorizes it tp resell Apple products in Pakistan.

According to a stock filing on Thursday, details of which were shared in a report by Dawn, Air Link Communication is now an ‘Apple-authorized reseller’ after an agreement with Apple South Asia Limited.

“…Air Link Communication Limited has entered into an ‘Apple-authorised reseller’ agreement with the Apple South Asia Pte limited whereby our company has been authorised to resell Apple-authorised products in Pakistan,” the Air Link filing read.

According to the agreement, the company will now be able to resell a diverse range of consumer electronics and software products created by the Cupertino-based tech giant.

The company was listed on PSX (Pakistan Stock Exchange) on Sept 22. The stock exchange also allowed trading of the company’s shares from Wednesday.

Air Link is a mobile phone distributor with service centres across Pakistan. Founded in 2011, it possesses around 20-25 percent share of the total mobile business market in the country. It is also the official partner of Samsung mobiles and tablets in Pakistan and Afghanistan. In fact, the sale of Apple and Samsung phones comprises almost 50 percent of the company’s revenue.

The local smartphone market is clearly booming, especially considering how 18 percent of the total population uses smartphones. This is only expected to increase as tech-savviness and consumer purchasing power witness a boost in the coming years.

Moreover, the local production of Samsung phones is also expected to begin towards the end of this year.