Alert: Submarine cable cut affects Internet connectivity in Pakistan

Internet services were disrupted across Pakistan on Wednesday due to a fault in the SMW-5 -, a significant submarine cable linked to the international submarine cable system near Egypt.

The news comes in the wake of another recent submarine cable going offline a week prior.

According to sources, the fault may result in service degradation in global internet connectivity including Europe. According to a Trans World Associates representative – with the company managing the network the repair work is currently ongoing and the ISPs are being given spare capacity in the meantime. Internet users across the country are expected to experience lower speeds till the issue is resolved.

Currently, officials do not have any ETA about the submarine cable’s resumption, but the resumption process could take up to 15 days. Internet providers are informing their customers about the prevalent issues.

In Pakistan, internet services often face disruption due to submarine cable inefficiencies despite of the numerous up-gradations to more extensive and better networks.

