Alibaba’s browser deleted from Chinese app stores

The move came after the UC Browser was criticized on a TV show broadcasted by the state-owned broadcaster CCTV. The show had accused the browser of allowing private hospitals to bid for the names of China’s best-known hospitals in keyword searches, potentially luring patients to their websites instead of the public hospitals they are supposed to visit. A spokesperson from Alibaba’s UC Browser team told CNBC: “We attach high importance to problems shown in the show, and quickly conducted a series of measures to check and correct.”