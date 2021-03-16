News

Alibaba’s browser deleted from Chinese app stores

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 39 sec read>

Alibaba’s internet browser has been removed from several app stores in China as its feud with the Chinese government worsens, reports CNBCAndroid app stores, including those operated by Huawei and Xiaomi, have blocked downloads or removed Alibaba’s “UC Browser,” according to Huawei and Xiaomi phone owners who talked to CNBC.

The move came after the UC Browser was criticized on a TV show broadcasted by the state-owned broadcaster CCTV. The show had accused the browser of allowing private hospitals to bid for the names of China’s best-known hospitals in keyword searches, potentially luring patients to their websites instead of the public hospitals they are supposed to visit. A spokesperson from Alibaba’s UC Browser team told CNBC: “We attach high importance to problems shown in the show, and quickly conducted a series of measures to check and correct.”

The development comes as the Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that Beijing’s crackdown on large technology firms has just begun. “Some platform companies’ development is not standard, and risks exist,” Xi said.

Read More: China launches antitrust investigation into Alibaba

Source: CNBC

Alibaba China Jack Ma
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Companies banned from using “dark patterns” that trick users in California

in News, Technology
Mar 16, 2021  ·   41 sec read

DDR5 benchmark results show that next-gen RAM will be 53% faster than DDR4

in News
Mar 16, 2021  ·   51 sec read

NUST team ‘Bfreeze’ selected to receive $100K seed award by the The Hult Foundation

in News, Startups
Mar 16, 2021  ·   41 sec read