Amazon’s Pakistani employees convinced the retail giant to allow Pakistani sellers, Badar Khushnood

“Overseas Pakistanis working at Amazon helped build the case within Amazon to allow Pakistani sellers to register on the platform. There is also a need to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the Pakistan consulate in Los Angeles, the State Bank, and the ministry of commerce that did all the legwork beginning from the formulation of an ecommerce policy.”, the Chair of E-Commerce Committee at P@SHA and a leading member of National E-Commerce Council (NECC), Badar Khushnood said.

He expressed these views while being interviewed by SAMAA BUSINESS’s Farooq Baloch regarding the recent inclusion of Pakistan in the Amazon list of official sellers worldwide. Badar Khushnood is a top IT professional who has served as a consultant with Google, Facebook, and Twitter, among other major companies, and played a crucial role in Pakistan’s addition to Amazon’s approved list of sellers. As part of the E-commerce committee tasked with carrying out negotiations with the E-commerce giant.

An e-commerce subcommittee will oversee training of Pakistani merchants selling on Amazon.

Plans to launch Amazon Web services and the Amazon marketplace whereby Pakistanis can order from Amazon are also underway.

Mr. Khushnood also appealed to the Pakistani merchants to “Do their homework” before they begin operating on the platform and refrain from sending random items or else failure in meeting customer expectations can lead to their blacklisting by Amazon, in which case, they would only be smearing Pakistan’s reputation internationally and creating difficulties for other sellers.

“There is a need for sellers to do proper research, engage in scientific processes to figure out the demand, and arrange the supply based on that demand,” he said.

He revealed that arrangements are also being made to train and better educate Pakistani sellers in collaboration with Amazon, including a master training program for trainers and a subcommittee to oversee this, which was in the works.

Badar Khushnood clarified, “It’s a myth that you need PayPal” for conducting transactions on Amazon. Pakistani sellers won’t be needing PayPal to receive payments, and that Amazon’s system supports direct payments into the seller’s local bank accounts through IBFT.

Khushnood highlighted the enormous potential that now Pakistan can tap into, considering that micro exports by individual sellers are now being considered as regular exports. ‘Previously individual items, for instance, shoes, Ajrak, or leather wallets shipped through the courier by sellers were not considered as exports.”, he said. “As a result of an intervention by Pasha, the chain store association, and state bank, small packet micro B2C exports are also being considered as exports.”

In response to a question about plans regarding Amazon, Khushnood said that plans to launch Amazon Web services and the Amazon marketplace whereby Pakistanis can order from Amazon are also underway. He also elaborated that there are two main seller registration types on Amazon – 3P and 1P. Pakistani sellers have been given the 3P status, which means they could directly sell their brand’s name. Negotiations were still ongoing for Pakistan’s inclusion in the 1P program whereby the sellers don’t sell themselves, and Amazon becomes their reseller.