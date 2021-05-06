Amazon adds Pakistan to the Approved Selling Countries List

Sellers get excited! Buyers, don’t warm your credit cards up just yet!
Pakistan has finally bagged a position in the Amazon approved selling countries. Accounts can be made using Pakistani details.
Standing ovation to the efforts of the people behind this incredible achievement, Aisha Moriani (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce), Omer Gajial (Ex Amazon Category Development Head for Amazon North America division), and Shoaib Sarwar (deputy Consul General, Consulate General Pakistan, Los Angeles) along with the team members of NECC (National Ecommerce Council) and Badar Khushnood from Pakistan Software Houses Association, just to name a few.
They have been working day and night in getting Pakistan added in Amazon’s approved sellers list, and their hard work has paid off!
This milestone will drastically change the game and result in a new era of economic growth as more sellers will visit the platform than ever before.
Previously, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood emphasised that the trend of e-commerce had accelerated in recent years with the development and easy accessibility of internet. He added that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of e-commerce had increased manifold, making it an extremely vital sector of the economy.
Now that Pakistan has been added to the approved sellers list of Amazon, one can only pray and hope for this to steer in the positive direction for the development of the country!