By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 19 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Android Play Store

Google is taking a major step to make Android safer by tightening rules for developers who distribute apps outside the Play Store. The company has announced that starting September 2026, app creators will need to complete a new verification process before offering apps through sideloading. This move aims to reduce risks for users and build stronger trust in the Android ecosystem.

According to Google, the rollout will begin with an early access program for developers in October 2025. A broader launch will follow in March 2026, giving developers ample time to prepare before the requirement becomes mandatory.

play store android app

To complete verification, developers will rely on a new Android Developer Console designed for identity checks. Google emphasizes that the change will boost accountability, discourage fraudulent actors, and improve overall security against malware threats.

Additionally, Android devices preloaded with Google Play Services and the Play Store will be able to block apps from developers who skip the verification process. This ensures only trusted apps reach users, further strengthening security across Android platforms.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Elon Musk Claims Grok 2 5 Is Open Source But Is It Really True
Elon Musk Claims Grok 2.5 is Open Source, But is It REALLY True?
Federal Government
MoITT and CCH Partner to Build Model Digital College
Pta
PTA Brings 98% of Telecom Sites Back Online Within 72 Hours After Karachi Rains
Meezan Bank Profitability Drops 10 In H1 2025 Report
Meezan Bank Profitability Drops 10% in H1 2025 Report
Youtube Expands Hype Program Globally And Enhances Creator Tools
YouTube Expands ‘Hype’ Program Globally and Enhances Creator Tools
Punjab Govt
Punjab Govt. Rents 15,000 Tablets for Province-Wide Survey Drive
Aws Microsoft And Google Come Together To Combat Vendor Lock In
AWS, Microsoft, and Google Come Together to Combat Vendor Lock-In
Anthropic Launches Claude For Chrome Agent In Research Preview
Anthropic Launches Claude For Chrome Agent In Research Preview
Iphone 17 Launch
Apple Confirms Official Launch Date For iPhone 17
Ecc Clears Rs11bn Ptv Bailout Petroleum Levy Recovery
ECC Clears Rs11bn PTV Bailout, Petroleum Levy Recovery
New Android Malware Can Now Evolve Into Banking Ransomware Trojan
New Android Malware Can Now Evolve into Banking Ransomware Trojan
Call Of Duty Black Ops 7 Changes One Major Aspect After Gamer Backlash
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Changes One Major Aspect After Gamer Backlash
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System
SBP Dollar Purchases Push Reserves to $14.5 Billion