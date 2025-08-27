Google is taking a major step to make Android safer by tightening rules for developers who distribute apps outside the Play Store. The company has announced that starting September 2026, app creators will need to complete a new verification process before offering apps through sideloading. This move aims to reduce risks for users and build stronger trust in the Android ecosystem.

According to Google, the rollout will begin with an early access program for developers in October 2025. A broader launch will follow in March 2026, giving developers ample time to prepare before the requirement becomes mandatory.

To complete verification, developers will rely on a new Android Developer Console designed for identity checks. Google emphasizes that the change will boost accountability, discourage fraudulent actors, and improve overall security against malware threats.

Additionally, Android devices preloaded with Google Play Services and the Play Store will be able to block apps from developers who skip the verification process. This ensures only trusted apps reach users, further strengthening security across Android platforms.