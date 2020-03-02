Annual Fiesta 2020 – Systems Limited celebrates its wins and employees

Systems Limited (SYS), Pakistan’s premier technology provider, held Annual Fiesta 2020 to celebrate efforts and achievements as a global team. Both Karachi and Lahore Systems’ family gathered at Beach Luxury Lawns Karachi on February 15 and PC Lahore on February 29, respectively. This non-corporate setting was organized for employees to come together and proudly highlight Systems’ national and international successes and recognize outstanding achievement.

Systems’ family was joined by senior management from its sister companies, Visionet, USA & Germany, and TechVista, UAE. The event kicked off with a motivational address from Systems’ Chairman, Aezaz Hussain. He congratulated the entire Systems team on another profitable year and highlighted the strong impact of technology-centered Systems’ solutions. Mr. Hussain emphasized the importance of establishing strong technical capabilities and courage & commitment to innovate.

Asif Peer, CEO, Systems Limited, admired employee’s hard work and dedication that resulted in increased profit. He further shared that through integrity, dedication, and innovation, Systems has achieved a high degree of excellence in the IT sector.

Systems’ Annual Fiesta was organized to celebrate yet another successful year and to regard employees’ and company’s accomplishments and achievements. Awards were divided into multiple categories such as Star Performer, Best Debut, and Emerging Leader and were distributed across deserving employees from all competencies.

The attendees were entertained with satirical and dance performances by energetic employees, exhilarating music performances by Kashmir – The Band and Amanat Ali, stand-up comedy by professionals, and of course, appetizing food.

The event concluded with an aspiration to continue positioning Systems Limited as a global technology brand, keen on delivering exceptional, sustainable customer service and value. Systems Limited is a global force for digitally-driven change; with its seasoned industry professionals, it is Enabling a Digital Tomorrow!

About Systems Limited

Founded in 1977, Systems Limited is a leading global technology and business process outsourcing service provider, delivering innovative business solutions and technology-led BPO services. With over 4,000 employees globally, Systems Limited helps its customers around the world maximize their IT investments and creates specialized solutions that drive business results. These solutions leverage deep technical skills, domain expertise, products, frameworks, accelerators, and industry best practices that offer customers a substantial competitive advantage.

