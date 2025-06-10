Apple Adds Tabs And 3d Effects In Photos App Redesign

Apple has quietly reversed and reintroduced 3D effects a major change from last year’s iOS 18 Photos update. At WWDC 2025, the company announced it is restoring the classic tab-bar navigation, placing a Library and Collections tab at the bottom of the Photos app. The Library tab returns you to your recent images, while Collections groups albums, favorites, and a search icon.







Why 3D Effects Tabs Returned

The single-page Photos redesign in iOS 18 drew sharp criticism for its cluttered layout and confusing navigation. Many users and developers complained that they lost touch with their image collections. Apple senior engineer Craig Federighi admitted during his keynote that users “missed using tabs” and confirmed their return as a response to feedback.

3D Effect “Spatial Photos” Enhance Visual Experience

Apple didn’t stop at navigation changes. iOS 26 now supports converting 2D images into spatial photos with parallax-style 3D effects, inspired by Vision Pro. You can now add these dynamic spatial images to your Lock Screen and view them within the Photos app with subtle perspective shifts as you move your iPhone.

3D Effects: Camera Gets Speedier Controls

The Camera app also received a usability overhaul. iOS 26 places your two most-used modes, front and center. You can now swipe left or right to access modes like Portrait or Cinematic, while swiping up reveals quick settings such as flash, timer, and aperture. A single tap lets you change formats, such as switching to 4K video instantly. According to Federighi, the new layout surfaces “powerful features just one tap away” without clutter.







Why It Matters

Apple’s redesign directly responds to user sentiment and restores familiar navigation based on real-world usage. The return of tabs helps users feel more at home and makes it easier to locate specific memories. At the same time, elegant 3D visuals and a streamlined camera interface reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to immersive, user-friendly design.

iOS 26 is currently rolling out to developers, with a public beta expected next month. The official release is set for this fall. Users can look forward to improved functionality ahead of Apple’s broader Liquid Glass interface rollout across all devices.