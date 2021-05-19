News, Technology

Apple Announces Lossless Apple Music With No Additional Cost

In recent news, Apple Music is bringing about major updates in the next months that include support for high-quality, lossless audio and for spatial audio through Dolby Atmos. However, the most important part of these updates is that Apple is not going to charge any money at all.

According to Apple, there will be 75 million lossless audio songs by the end of the year kicking off with 20 million in the start. It is to be noted that this lossless audio is exclusive to users having an Apple Music subscription only. In a nutshell, the company will not offer music purchases in lossless quality nor there will be any method to upgrade owned tracks to lossless versions.

A lossless version of these audio titles is basically the high-quality version which gives that CD quality i.e. 16 bit at 44.1 kHz and this can go even up to 24 bit at 48 kHz. In addition to this, the spatial audio and Dolby Atmos audio is a huge deal as it will provide more immersive mixes for users listening via AirPods.

To get started with lossless audio, iOS users must have the latest version of Apple Music where they can head into Settings > Music > Audio Quality. From there on, users can tune into different resolutions and download music via cellular or WiFi.

