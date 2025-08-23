Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to use its Gemini AI model to enhance Siri, with the new version of the assistant expected next year. According to Bloomberg sources, Apple has approached Alphabet to build a custom AI model, trained to operate on Apple’s servers, to align with the company’s privacy-focused approach and on-device processing.

While Google’s Gemini is a strong contender, Apple is also considering alternatives, such as Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, as potential partners to improve Siri’s capabilities. The final decision is still pending, with Apple expected to finalize its choice in the coming weeks.

Despite some progress in developing its own generative AI, Apple has struggled to match the performance and features of competitors. Privacy and data processing remain key factors in Apple’s decision-making process.