Apple is reportedly exploring tandem OLED display technology for future iPhones, according to a new report from the source. This advanced display tech first appeared in the 2024 iPad Pro. It uses two OLED layers stacked together, improving both brightness and efficiency. Tandem OLED panels offer two key benefits: higher brightness levels and reduced power consumption. That makes them ideal for smartphones.

Currently, Apple is testing a simplified version of this technology for its iPhones. The new design would use two OLED panels. However, only the second layer would carry blue subpixels, while the main panel would handle red and green subpixels.

LG Display reportedly contacted Apple last year about this simplified design. Samsung Display is also involved in ongoing talks. Apple seems to prefer the simplified version over the complex setup used in the latest iPad Pro models. The company typically follows a two-year cycle from development to mass production. Based on this, 2028 is the likely launch year.

Although the report doesn’t specify the iPhone model, the tandem OLED is expected to debut on a Pro variant. If approved, this move could mark one of Apple’s biggest display upgrades in years, boosting performance and battery life.